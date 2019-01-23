×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Whistle Acquires New Form, the Digital Studio Backed by Discovery, ITV, Ron Howard, Brian Grazer

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Whistle John West - New Form Kathleen Grace
CREDIT: Courtesy of Whistle/New Form

Whistle, a sports and entertainment internet media company, acquired New Form, a digital entertainment studio whose owners included Discovery, ITV, Ron Howard and Brian Grazer.

The value of the deal wasn’t disclosed. Under the pact, New Form’s owners are making a cash investment in return for equity stakes in Whistle. Founded in 2014, New Form had raised $30 million. Current stakeholders Discovery, ITV, Ron Howard, Brian Grazer, Jim Wiatt, Craig Jacobson, Ed Wilson and Michael Rosenberg are now shareholders of Whistle through the transaction.

New York-based Whistle, also launched in 2014, has raised over $100 million from investors including Jeffrey Katzenberg’s WndrCo, Aser Media, Liberty Global, NBC Sports, Sky Sports, Tegna, Beringea and Emil Capital. It was originally called Whistle Sports, specializing in aggregating sports video content targeted at younger audiences.

According to Whistle, the deal immediately expands its overall content slate and potential partners to “create a balanced collection of premium original scripted and unscripted content.”

“With New Form’s content slate, we are excited to build a bigger portfolio to serve our ever-growing global audience and distribution partners,” Whistle CEO and founder John West said in announcing the pact.

Related

Among their recent content deals, Whistle sold its first documentary series to Katzenberg-led short-form video startup Quibi called “Benedict Men,” executive produced by Stephen Curry’s Unanimous Media. New Form’s daily docuseries for Facebook Watch, “365 Days of Love,” featuring and executive produced by Sofia Vergara, launched earlier this month.

As part of Whistle, New Form will continue to be led by CEO Kathleen Grace, who will report to Whistle president Michael Cohen. According to the companies, all New Form productions currently in the works will proceed as planned. “We believe we will be stronger as we tap into Whistle’s experienced creators to develop premium series for all platforms and further accelerate the growth of our business,” Grace said in a statement.

Pictured above: Whistle CEO John West (l.), New Form CEO Kathleen Grace

Popular on Variety

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

More Digital

  • Hulu With Live TV Full Channel

    Hulu Hikes Price of Live-TV Bundle to $45 Monthly, Drops VOD Plan With Ads to $6

    Hulu wants to drive more customers to its ad-supported streaming package — lowering the official price from $7.99 to $5.99 per month — while it’s trying to turn a profit on the live-TV bundle with a price hike. Starting next month, Hulu With Live TV will increase by $5 per month, rising from $39.99 to [...]

  • patreon logo

    Patreon Now Has Over 3 Million Patrons, Expects to Pay $500M to Creators in 2019

    Membership services platform Patreon now has more than 3 million patrons who pay to support any of its over 100,000 creators every month, the company announced Wednesday. It’s also on track to pay more than $0.5 billion to creators this year. Patreon’s business is growing at a healthy rate. Payouts have been nearly doubling year-over-year [...]

  • YouTube TV

    YouTube TV Expanding to Cover Entire U.S., No International Launch Plans Right Now

    Soon, virtually anyone in the U.S. will be able to subscribe to YouTube TV, Google’s $40 monthly over-the-top internet television service aimed at cord-cutters. First launched in five cities in April 2016, YouTube TV has been available in the top 100 markets in the U.S., covering around 85% of households, for about a year. Starting [...]

  • BTF Media, Vince Gerardis Pact Sign

    NATPE: BTF Media, Vince Gerardis Pact for Six Projects (EXCLUSIVE)

    MIAMI — BTF Media, producer of breakout series “Hasta Que te Conocí” and “El Secreto de Selena,” is teaming with Vince Gerardis, a co-executive producer with George Martin on “Game of Thrones,” on a six-project co-production alliance. Spearheaded at BTF Media by founder-partner Ricardo Coeto, the agreement takes in the development and co-production of the [...]

  • Bob Bakish Variety Cover Story

    Viacom Has Acquired Pluto TV Streaming Service for $340 Million

    Viacom has acquired Los Angeles-based video streaming service Pluto TV for $340 million in cash, both companies confirmed Tuesday. “Today marks an important step forward in Viacom’s evolution, as we work to move both our company and the industry forward,” said Viacom CEO Bob Bakish in a statement. “Pluto TV’s unique and market-leading product, combined [...]

  • Bob PittmanVariety Entertainment Summit at CES,

    iHeartMedia Bankruptcy Plan Approved, CEO Bob Pittman's Contract Renewed

    A U.S. court has approved the bankruptcy plan of iHeartMedia, the biggest radio broadcaster in the U.S., which will shave down its crushing debt load and separate iHeartMedia from Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings. The company said chairman and CEO Bob Pittman and Rich Bressler, president, COO and CFO, have extended their contracts by four years. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad