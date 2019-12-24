What’s Coming to Hulu in January 2020

Hulu is kicking off the new year with a mix of new and old movies and TV shows that will be added to the streaming service in January.

Reality series including “The Bachelor,” “Project Runway” will release this month, along with “Cooks vs. Cons” and “Cutthroat: Kitchen.”

On the film front, “13 Going on 30,” “Eyes Wide Shut,” “Forrest Gump” and “Little Miss Sunshine” are arriving early in January.

Several children’s classics will be added on the platform as well. “Dennis the Menace,” which stars a young Mason Gamble as a neighborhood hooligan, and the animated saga “An American Tail,” starring an adventurous mouse named Fievel, will be available to stream.

See a complete list of movies and TV shows coming to Hulu in January 2020:

Jan. 1

Bring It!: Season 4

Brockmire: Season 3

Damages

Deputy: Series Premiere

Divided States

Fox’s New Year’s Eve Special with Steve Harvey

Glam Masters: Season 1

Hoarders: Season 10

Hunting JonBenet’s Killer: The Untold Story: Season 1

Making a Model with Yolanda Hadid: Season 1

Married at First Sight: Season 8

Party of Five: Series Premiere

Project Runway All Stars: Season 7

Rescue Me

Secret Life of a Gang Girl: The Untold Story: Season 1

Swamp People: Season 10

The Curse of Oak Island: Seasons 2-3 and Season 6

American Buffalo

Arbitrage

Bachelor Party

The Bellboy

Blood Diamond

Captivity

Cinderfella

The Conspirator

The Cookout

Crazy About Tiffany’s

Crisscross

Cube

Cube 2: Hypercube

Cube Zero

Dangerous Curves

Dennis the Menace

Dennis the Menace Strikes Again!

Dracula 3000

Drop Dead Sexy

Eyes Wide Shut

Fierce People

The Final Cut

The French Connection

Girls! Girls! Girls!

Golden Gate

The Good Guy

Gone

Grace Unplugged

Gridiron Gang

How to Eat Fried Worms

Kansas

Knowing

Last Rites

The Last Boy Scout

The Little Richard Story

MASH

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie

Music from Another Room

My Best Friend’s Wedding

Mystery Team

P2

Pacific Heights

Pi

The Patsy

The Polar Express

The Pom Pom Girls

The Possession

Shy People

Star Trek: The Motion Picture

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Star Trek: Insurrection

Swimming with Sharks

The Tenant

Two Family House

Unforgettable

Uptown Girls

Basketball

Beauty Shop

Born on the Fourth of July

Fire with Fire

Footloose

Forrest Gump

Hot Shots!

House of the Dead

Jackie Brown

King Kong

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

Little Miss Sunshine

Night at the Museum

No Country for Old Men

Pulp Fiction

Rocky Balboa

Schindler’s List

Spaceballs

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Vampire in Brooklyn

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

XXX

Jan. 2

Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins

Jan. 3

The Wedding Guest

Jan. 4

The Upside

Jan. 5

Last Man Standing: Season 8

Black Clover: Season 1

Sex Guaranteed

Power: Season 6

Jan. 6

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards

Conan the Barbarian

The Art of Self Defense

Jan. 7

America’s Got Talent: The Champions: Season 2 Mid-Season Premiere

The Bachelor: Season 24

Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time

Manifest: Season 2 Mid-Season Premiere

Harpoon

Jan. 8

Ellen’s Game of Game’s: Season 3 Mid-Season Premiere

Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back: Season 3 Premiere

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere

Jan. 9

Meet Wally Sparks (1997)

Jan. 10

Homeland: Seasons 6-7

Shriek If You Know What I Did Last Friday the 13th

An American Tail

An American Tail: Fievel Goes West

An American Tail: The Treasure of Manhattan Island

An American Tail: The Mystery of the Night Monster

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde

Jan. 11

Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector: Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere

Green Book

Jan. 12

Little Men

The Outsider: Series Premiere

Jan. 13

Lodge 49: Season 2

The New Pope: Series Premiere

Jan. 15

Peppermint

Jan. 16

Good Trouble: Season 2 Mid-Season Premiere

MacGruber

Jan. 17

Endlings: Season 1

Everythings’s Gonna be Okay: Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere

Grown-ish: Season 3 Mid-Season Premiere

The Skeleton Twins

Real Time with Bill Maher: Season 18 Premiere

13 Going on 30

Bruno

Dazed and Confused

End of Days

Get a Job

Hamlet 2

Meet the Blacks

Nanny McPhee

Peter Pan

The Aviator

Jan. 19

Justified

Life, Animated

Curb Your Enthusiasm: Season 10 Premiere

Avenue 5: Series Premiere

Jan. 20

9-1-1: Lone Star: Series Premiere

The Detour: Season 4

Honeyland

Emanuel

Jan. 22

Bakers vs. Fakers: Season 1

Beat Bobby Flay: Seasons 6-7

Chopped: Seasons 32-35

Cold Hearted: Season 1

Cooks vs. Cons: Seasons 1-3

Cutthroat Kitchen: Season 11

Dessert Games: Season 1

Dr. Pimple Popper: Season 2

Flea Market Flip: Seasons 10-12

Good Eats: Reloaded: Season 1

Guy’s Grocery Games: Season 14

House Hunters: Seasons 111-117

House Hunters International: Seasons 113-115

Murder in the Heartland: Season 2

Puppy Bowl: Seasons 14-15

Spring Baking Championship: Seasons 1-4

Unexpected: Season 1, Season 2

Worst Cooks in America: Seasons 11-13

Jan. 23

The Prodigy

Love and a Bullet

The Vow

Underworld: Awakening

Jan. 24

Shrill: Season 2

Outmatched: Series Premiere

The Bold Type: Season 4 Mid-Season Premiere

Tokyo Ghoul: Season 3

Jan. 25

Second Act

Jan. 27

Brian Banks

Luce

Five Feet Apart

Jan. 30

Fighting with My Family

Jan. 31

Grandma

Spider Man: Far from Home