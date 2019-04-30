×

What’s Coming to Hulu in May 2019

Catch-22 Episode 101
CREDIT: Philipe Antonello / Hulu

Hulu is on a hot streak following the releases of three critically acclaimed original series this year: “Ramy,” “Shrill,” and “Pen15.” By the looks of the streamers upcoming slate, the momentum should continue through May.

George Clooney’s anticipated adaptation of “Catch-22” is set to debut on May 17. In addition to directing and producing the miniseries, Clooney stars in the satirical wartime comedy alongside Christopher Abbott, Kyle Chandler, and Hugh Laurie.

Fans of actors frolicking on beaches are in for a treat. The complete run of “Baywatch” drops on May 23, while the premiere of “The Bachelorette” Season 15 airs on May 14. Meanwhile, several classic comedies such as “Borat,” “Knocked Up,” and “Dazed and Confused” also hit the streaming site this month.

Below is the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Hulu in May:

May 1

Anger Management
Bait Shop
Billboard Dad
The Big Kahuna
The Birdcage
Black Rain
Borat
Breakdown
Bully
The Burrowers
Catacombs
Cecil B. Demented
Center Stage
Chocolat
Chuck & Buck
Clerks
Dazed and Confused
Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo
El Pantera
The English Patient
Fair Game
Fatal Attraction
Flashdance
The Green Mile
Ground Control
Happy Endings
Happy-Go-Lucky
Hardware
Harsh Times
Hoodlum
Hunt for the Skinwalker
Imagine Me and You
Julie & Julia
Kazaam
The Krays
Kygo: Stole the Show
Laddie: The Man Behind the Movies
Larger than Life
The Landing
The Last Animals
Le Divorce
The Lucky Ones
Made
Major League
Man of the House
Mermaids
My Five Wives
New Guy
Nick of Time
The Night We Never Met
Passport to Paris
Possums
The Pursuit of D.B. Cooper
Repo! The Genetic Opera
Rollerball
Rollerball 2
Shaolin Soccer
Show of Force
The Sicilian
Slow Burn
Spirit
Star Kid
Steak this Movie
Switching Goals
The Time Machine
The Toybox
Things You Can Tell Just by Looking at Her
Thirteen
Twelve Monkeys
Twice Upon a Yesterday
Under Siege
Wargames
Welcome to Mercy
Zombieland

May 2

Dies Irae, Season 1

May 3

Into The Dark: All That We Destroy, Episode 8
Don’t Believe the Hype, Season 1
Everything’s For Sale, Season 1
Jobs Unlisted, Season 1
Price the Hype, Season 1
The Yellow Handkerchief

May 4

Drunk History, Season 6A
Painkillers
The Clovehitch Killer

May 6

Crash
Unicorn

May 7

My Hero Academia, Season 3A

May 8

Hillbilly

May 9

Action Point

May 10

Dinosaur 13

May 11

Marvel’s Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D, Season 6 premiere
Above Majestic
Driver X
Funny Cow
One Million American Dreams
Swimming With Men

May 12

Claws, Season 2

May 13

Angels of Death, Season 1

May 14

The Bachelorette, Season 15 premiere
The Romantics

May 15

Big Bad BBQ Brawl, Season 2
Bobby Flay’s Barbecue Addiction, Season 4
Burgers, Brews & ‘Que, Seasons 1-3
Cash Cab, Season 13
Counting On, Seasons 2-3
Diesel Brothers, Seasons 3-4
Eat, Sleep, BBQ, Season 1
Four Weddings, Seasons 7-8
I Found the Gown, Seasons 2-3
La Promesa, Season 1
Love It or List It, Season 12
The Little Couple, Seasons 11-12
A Breath Away
Astral
Beautiful Girls
Egg
Getting Grace
Iris
Little Voice

May 16

MasterChef Celebrity Family Showdown, Part 1
Knocked Up

May 17

Catch-22, Series premiere
Punisher: War Zone
The Punisher

May 18

Thanks for Sharing
The Riot and the Dance: Earth

May 20

Federal Hill

May 21

Preacher, Season 3
Bernie the Dolphin
Jesus’ Son

May 22

Tracers

May 23

Baywatch, Complete Series
MasterChef Celebrity Family Showdown, Part 2
Backtrace
Lulu on the Bridge

May 26

Morning Glory

May 27

Broad City, Season 5
The Frozen Ground

May 28

Against the Clock

May 29

America’s Got Talent, Season 14 Premiere
Songland, Series premiere
The Terror, Season 1

May 30

American Ninja Warrior, Season 11 premiere
Angie Tribeca, Season 4

The following titles are available with the Showtime premium add-on:

May 10

Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men: Limited Docuseries Premiere

May 12

Our Cartoon President: Season 2 Premiere

The following titles are available with the HBO premium add-on:

May 6

Chernobyl: Season 1 premiere

May 11

My Dad Wrote a Porno

May 14

What’s My Name–Muhammad Ali

May 26

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch

The following titles are available with the Starz premium add-on:

May 5

The Spanish Princess, Season 1 premiere

May 23

Vida, Season 2 premiere

  Catch-22 Episode 101

    Hulu is on a hot streak following the releases of three critically acclaimed original series this year: "Ramy," "Shrill," and "Pen15." By the looks of the streamers upcoming slate, the momentum should continue through May. George Clooney's anticipated adaptation of "Catch-22" is set to debut on May 17. In addition to directing and producing the

