What’s Coming to Hulu in May 2019

Hulu is on a hot streak following the releases of three critically acclaimed original series this year: “Ramy,” “Shrill,” and “Pen15.” By the looks of the streamers upcoming slate, the momentum should continue through May.

George Clooney’s anticipated adaptation of “Catch-22” is set to debut on May 17. In addition to directing and producing the miniseries, Clooney stars in the satirical wartime comedy alongside Christopher Abbott, Kyle Chandler, and Hugh Laurie.

Fans of actors frolicking on beaches are in for a treat. The complete run of “Baywatch” drops on May 23, while the premiere of “The Bachelorette” Season 15 airs on May 14. Meanwhile, several classic comedies such as “Borat,” “Knocked Up,” and “Dazed and Confused” also hit the streaming site this month.

Below is the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Hulu in May:

May 1

Anger Management

Bait Shop

Billboard Dad

The Big Kahuna

The Birdcage

Black Rain

Borat

Breakdown

Bully

The Burrowers

Catacombs

Cecil B. Demented

Center Stage

Chocolat

Chuck & Buck

Clerks

Dazed and Confused

Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo

El Pantera

The English Patient

Fair Game

Fatal Attraction

Flashdance

The Green Mile

Ground Control

Happy Endings

Happy-Go-Lucky

Hardware

Harsh Times

Hoodlum

Hunt for the Skinwalker

Imagine Me and You

Julie & Julia

Kazaam

The Krays

Kygo: Stole the Show

Laddie: The Man Behind the Movies

Larger than Life

The Landing

The Last Animals

Le Divorce

The Lucky Ones

Made

Major League

Man of the House

Mermaids

My Five Wives

New Guy

Nick of Time

The Night We Never Met

Passport to Paris

Possums

The Pursuit of D.B. Cooper

Repo! The Genetic Opera

Rollerball

Rollerball 2

Shaolin Soccer

Show of Force

The Sicilian

Slow Burn

Spirit

Star Kid

Steak this Movie

Switching Goals

The Time Machine

The Toybox

Things You Can Tell Just by Looking at Her

Thirteen

Twelve Monkeys

Twice Upon a Yesterday

Under Siege

Wargames

Welcome to Mercy

Zombieland

May 2

Dies Irae, Season 1

May 3

Into The Dark: All That We Destroy, Episode 8

Don’t Believe the Hype, Season 1

Everything’s For Sale, Season 1

Jobs Unlisted, Season 1

Price the Hype, Season 1

The Yellow Handkerchief

May 4

Drunk History, Season 6A

Painkillers

The Clovehitch Killer

May 6

Crash

Unicorn

May 7

My Hero Academia, Season 3A

May 8

Hillbilly

May 9

Action Point

May 10

Dinosaur 13

May 11

Marvel’s Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D, Season 6 premiere

Above Majestic

Driver X

Funny Cow

One Million American Dreams

Swimming With Men

May 12

Claws, Season 2

May 13

Angels of Death, Season 1

May 14

The Bachelorette, Season 15 premiere

The Romantics

May 15

Big Bad BBQ Brawl, Season 2

Bobby Flay’s Barbecue Addiction, Season 4

Burgers, Brews & ‘Que, Seasons 1-3

Cash Cab, Season 13

Counting On, Seasons 2-3

Diesel Brothers, Seasons 3-4

Eat, Sleep, BBQ, Season 1

Four Weddings, Seasons 7-8

I Found the Gown, Seasons 2-3

La Promesa, Season 1

Love It or List It, Season 12

The Little Couple, Seasons 11-12

A Breath Away

Astral

Beautiful Girls

Egg

Getting Grace

Iris

Little Voice

May 16

MasterChef Celebrity Family Showdown, Part 1

Knocked Up

May 17

Catch-22, Series premiere

Punisher: War Zone

The Punisher

May 18

Thanks for Sharing

The Riot and the Dance: Earth

May 20

Federal Hill

May 21

Preacher, Season 3

Bernie the Dolphin

Jesus’ Son

May 22

Tracers

May 23

Baywatch, Complete Series

MasterChef Celebrity Family Showdown, Part 2

Backtrace

Lulu on the Bridge

May 26

Morning Glory

May 27

Broad City, Season 5

The Frozen Ground

May 28

Against the Clock

May 29

America’s Got Talent, Season 14 Premiere

Songland, Series premiere

The Terror, Season 1

May 30

American Ninja Warrior, Season 11 premiere

Angie Tribeca, Season 4

The following titles are available with the Showtime premium add-on:

May 10

Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men: Limited Docuseries Premiere

May 12

Our Cartoon President: Season 2 Premiere

The following titles are available with the HBO premium add-on:

May 6

Chernobyl: Season 1 premiere

May 11

My Dad Wrote a Porno

May 14

What’s My Name–Muhammad Ali

May 26

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch

The following titles are available with the Starz premium add-on:

May 5

The Spanish Princess, Season 1 premiere

May 23

Vida, Season 2 premiere