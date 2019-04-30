×
What's Coming to Netflix in May 2019

Easter, Passover and 4/20 will all be left behind in April, but there’s plenty to celebrate with Netflix’s May lineup. Netflix is handing viewers a red pill to go down the rabbit hole of not one, but all three “Matrix” movies. Viewers can also watch Hunter S. Thompson’s alter ego Raoul Duke take different types of pills in Terry Gilliam’s “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.”

Audiences can hear Al Pacino say “cockaroacha” in “Scarface,” Mike Myers say “baaaaby” in the first two “Austin Powers” movies and Bill Murray say “uuuunhhhhhh” in “Zombieland.” Gene Hackman will give some inspiring speeches in “Hoosiers” while Kal Penn and John Cho will give some not-so-coherent speeches in “Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay.” Mike Nichols’ classic will ask the rhetorical question “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” and the boys of “Dumb and Dumber” might just think Nichols is asking about a wolf named Virginia.

Netflix is also launching a new intuitive to stream more classic black films with a rotation of throwbacks throughout the rest of the year. The first of this initiative will be “B*A*P*S,” hitting the service May 1.

See the full list below of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix below.

May 1

Knock Down the House
Munafik 2
Angels & Demons
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
B*A*P*S
Casper
Chasing Liberty
Code Geass Lelouch of the Rebellion, part 1 & 2
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
Dumb and Dumber
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
Gosford Park
Gremlins
Hairspray
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
Her Only Choice
Hoosiers
Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer, season 2
John & Yoko: Above Us Only Sky
Just Friends
Revolutionary Road
Roswell, New Mexico, season 1
Scarface
Scream
Snowpiercer
Taking Lives
The Da Vinci Code
The Dark Crystal
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
To Rome With Love
Wedding Crashers
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
Zombieland

May 2

Colony, season 3
Olympus Has Fallen

May 3rd

A Pesar De Todo
All in My Family
Alles ist gut
Cupcake & Dino – General Services, season 2
Dead to Me
Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile
Flinch
Jo Pil-ho: The Dawning Rage
The Last Summer
Mr. Mom
Supernatural, season 14
True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Mushroom Town
Tuca & Bertie
Undercover

May 4th

Like Arrows

May 6th

Abyss

May 7th

The Heat: A Kitchen (R)evolution
Queen of the South, season 3

May 8th

Lucifer, season 4

May 9th

Bathtubs Over Broadway
Insidious

May 10th

Dry Martina
Easy, season 3
Gente que viene y bah
Harvey Girls Forever!, season 2
Jailbirds
ReMastered: The Lion’s Share
Shéhérazade
The Society
Wine Country

May 12th

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, volume 3

May 13th

Malibu Rescue

May 14th

revisions
Still LAUGH-IN: The Stars Celebrate
Weed the People

May 15th

Dennis & Gnasher: Unleashed!

May 16th

Good Sam
Take Me Home Tonight

May 17th

1994: Limited Series
Chip & Potato
It’s Bruno
Maria
Morir para contar
Nailed It!, season 3
See You Yesterday
The Rain, season 2
Well Intended Love
White Gold, season 2

May 18th

The Blackcoat’s Daughter

May 20th

Prince of Peoria, part 2
Rosario Tijeras, season 2

May 21st

Arrow, season 7
Moonlight
Wanda Sykes: Not Normal

May 22nd

A Tale of Two Kitchens
One Night in Spring
The Flash, season 5

May 23rd

Riverdale, season 3
Slasher: Solstice

May 24th

After Maria
Alta Mar
Joy
Rim of the World
She’s Gotta Have It, season 2
The Perfection
WHAT/ IF

May 27th

Historical Roasts
Outlander, seasons 1-2

May 28th

Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

May 30th

Chopsticks
My Week with Marilyn
Svaha: The Sixth Finger
The One I Love

May 31st

Always Be My Maybe
Bad Blood, season 2
Black Spot, season 2
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)
Killer Ratings
When They See Us

Stream all the shows and movies on Netflix.com. You can also download the Netflix app here and stream content directly to your phone, laptop or tablet, along with streaming devices like the Fire TV Stick and Apple TV.

