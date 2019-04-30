What’s Coming to Netflix in May 2019

Easter, Passover and 4/20 will all be left behind in April, but there’s plenty to celebrate with Netflix’s May lineup. Netflix is handing viewers a red pill to go down the rabbit hole of not one, but all three “Matrix” movies. Viewers can also watch Hunter S. Thompson’s alter ego Raoul Duke take different types of pills in Terry Gilliam’s “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.”

Audiences can hear Al Pacino say “cockaroacha” in “Scarface,” Mike Myers say “baaaaby” in the first two “Austin Powers” movies and Bill Murray say “uuuunhhhhhh” in “Zombieland.” Gene Hackman will give some inspiring speeches in “Hoosiers” while Kal Penn and John Cho will give some not-so-coherent speeches in “Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay.” Mike Nichols’ classic will ask the rhetorical question “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” and the boys of “Dumb and Dumber” might just think Nichols is asking about a wolf named Virginia.

Netflix is also launching a new intuitive to stream more classic black films with a rotation of throwbacks throughout the rest of the year. The first of this initiative will be “B*A*P*S,” hitting the service May 1.

See the full list below of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix below.

May 1

Knock Down the House

Munafik 2

Angels & Demons

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

B*A*P*S

Casper

Chasing Liberty

Code Geass Lelouch of the Rebellion, part 1 & 2

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

Dumb and Dumber

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

Gosford Park

Gremlins

Hairspray

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Her Only Choice

Hoosiers

Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer, season 2

John & Yoko: Above Us Only Sky

Just Friends

Revolutionary Road

Roswell, New Mexico, season 1

Scarface

Scream

Snowpiercer

Taking Lives

The Da Vinci Code

The Dark Crystal

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

To Rome With Love

Wedding Crashers

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Zombieland

May 2

Colony, season 3

Olympus Has Fallen

May 3rd

A Pesar De Todo

All in My Family

Alles ist gut

Cupcake & Dino – General Services, season 2

Dead to Me

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile

Flinch

Jo Pil-ho: The Dawning Rage

The Last Summer

Mr. Mom

Supernatural, season 14

True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Mushroom Town

Tuca & Bertie

Undercover

May 4th

Like Arrows

May 6th

Abyss

May 7th

The Heat: A Kitchen (R)evolution

Queen of the South, season 3

May 8th

Lucifer, season 4

May 9th

Bathtubs Over Broadway

Insidious

May 10th

Dry Martina

Easy, season 3

Gente que viene y bah

Harvey Girls Forever!, season 2

Jailbirds

ReMastered: The Lion’s Share

Shéhérazade

The Society

Wine Country

May 12th

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, volume 3

May 13th

Malibu Rescue

May 14th

revisions

Still LAUGH-IN: The Stars Celebrate

Weed the People

May 15th

Dennis & Gnasher: Unleashed!

May 16th

Good Sam

Take Me Home Tonight

May 17th

1994: Limited Series

Chip & Potato

It’s Bruno

Maria

Morir para contar

Nailed It!, season 3

See You Yesterday

The Rain, season 2

Well Intended Love

White Gold, season 2

May 18th

The Blackcoat’s Daughter

May 20th

Prince of Peoria, part 2

Rosario Tijeras, season 2

May 21st

Arrow, season 7

Moonlight

Wanda Sykes: Not Normal

May 22nd

A Tale of Two Kitchens

One Night in Spring

The Flash, season 5

May 23rd

Riverdale, season 3

Slasher: Solstice

May 24th

After Maria

Alta Mar

Joy

Rim of the World

She’s Gotta Have It, season 2

The Perfection

WHAT/ IF

May 27th

Historical Roasts

Outlander, seasons 1-2

May 28th

Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

May 30th

Chopsticks

My Week with Marilyn

Svaha: The Sixth Finger

The One I Love

May 31st

Always Be My Maybe

Bad Blood, season 2

Black Spot, season 2

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)

Killer Ratings

When They See Us

