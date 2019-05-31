×
WarnerMedia Reorg Gives Otter Media’s Tony Goncalves Oversight of Streaming Service Development

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

Otter-Media-Tony-Goncalves
CREDIT: Courtesy of WarnerMedia

Under a reorg at AT&T’s WarnerMedia, Tony Goncalves, CEO of Otter Media, will now lead the development of the forthcoming WarnerMedia direct-to-consumer service.

In addition, Andy Forssell, most recently COO of Otter Media and former CEO of Hulu, will move into the role of EVP and GM of the new, as-yet-unnamed streaming service, reporting to Goncalves.

With the changes, Brad Bentley is exiting WarnerMedia Entertainment group as GM and executive VP for direct-to-consumer development after six months in the role.

The executive reshuffling comes as WarnerMedia has moved Otter Media under the oversight of the WarnerMedia Entertainment group, headed by Bob Greenblatt, chairman of WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-To-Consumer. Goncalves, who continues to oversee Otter’s existing brands and services, now reports to Greenblatt.

Kevin Reilly, president of TBS, TNT and TruTV and chief content officer for the direct-to-consumer service, will remain in that position reporting to Greenblatt.

Related

Last November, WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey had appointed Bentley, previously a longtime DirecTV exec, into the GM role overseeing all aspects of the company’s direct-to-consumer streaming service.

The direct-to-consumer subscription VOD service will pull together content from HBO, Warner Bros. and Turner as well as original programming. It’s slated to debut in the U.S. in a beta form in the fourth quarter of 2019, with a full launch in Q1 2020.

“I’m confident that with Tony and Andy leading our product and operations, Kevin and HBO’s Casey Bloys guiding our content strategy, and with Bob at the helm, we have a formidable team creating a curated streaming service with a winning combination of content and features,” Stankey said in a statement.

About Bentley, Stankey added, “I also want to thank Brad for his leadership in bringing the project to this point in record time.”

Greenblatt, in a statement, said, “The thriving Otter Media businesses are important to this company and I’m happy to welcome Tony and Andy to our direct-to-consumer team. This group’s expertise will be invaluable to our new streaming service as we aim to bring content from the best storytellers in the world to an audience that expects the highest quality digital experience.”

