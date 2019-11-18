WarnerMedia Hires Jeremy Toeman, Matthew Davis as Innovation Lab Execs (EXCLUSIVE)

WarnerMedia is building out the leadership of its New York-based Innovation Labs: The AT&T-owned media company has hired Jeremy Toeman as vice president, technology & product and Matthew Davis as vice president, creative. Both will be based in New York and report to WarnerMedia executive vice president Jesse Redniss, who is also the general manager of the WarnerMedia Innovation Lab.

“In addition to being great leaders, Jeremy and Matthew are fearless innovators who have a penchant for turning problems into possibilities,” said Redniss in a statement.

WarnerMedia’s Innovation Lab announced a New York-based studio space earlier this summer. Slated to launch in early 2020, the facility is meant to both show off WarnerMedia’s immersive storytelling as well as host its R&D efforts, which will include using 5G for media production and distribution.

With Toeman and Davis, the Lab is getting two seasoned media and startup execs to drive those efforts. Toeman recently served as the acting Chief Product Officer with Germany’s streaming service Joyn; previously, he was the chief product officer at CBS Interactive and the CEO of Dijit, a video discovery startup.

Davis was most recently the global director of brand innovation at Nike. Earlier in his career, he served as the vice president of product for Zinio, a magazine app for mobile devices.

“The Lab is stronger with them on board, and their contributions will be invaluable as we work to create new products and experiences that will solidify WarnerMedia as a trailblazer in entertainment technology,” Redniss said.