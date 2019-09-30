×
WarnerMedia Announces HBO Max Key Operational Exec Appointments

By
Todd Spangler

WarnerMedia announced several operational executive appointments for HBO Max, its premium service teed up to enter the streaming wars next year, under the leadership of Otter Media CEO Tony Goncalves.

HBO Max is slated to launch in the spring of 2020, with and is anticipated to premiere with 10,000 hours of content, including originals, library titles and licensed programming.

As previously announced, Goncalves reports to Robert Greenblatt, chairman of WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-To-Consumer. Goncalves leads the team handling product design, customer experience and lifecycle, acquisition and retention marketing, data reporting and insights, business development, and go-to-market strategy and business operations.

HBO Max’s operations are being led by Andy Forssell, EVP and general manager, WarnerMedia Direct-to-Consumer, who reports into Goncalves.

Reporting to Forssell, WarnerMedia on Monday announced a new team of execs that includes:

  • Sarah Lyons, SVP of product experience, who previously held various positions within DirecTV including VP of OTT media products, responsible for the DirecTV Now product, and the launch of its AT&T TV video platform;
  • Katie Soo, SVP of growth marketing, who hails from Warner Bros., Hulu and Dollar Shave Club;
  • Keith Camoosa, SVP of data insights and operations, who was formerly in Warner Bros.’ research and analytics department;
  • Jess Miller, VP of project management, who was instrumental in the launch of AT&T’s DirecTV Now service;
  • Reid DeRamus, senior director of business operations, who was formerly with Otter Media’s Crunchyroll business.

Forssell also will be supported by execs in other areas across WarnerMedia. Those include Lionsgate veteran Sean Kisker, who will serve as EVP and Chief Strategy Officer for Otter Media and Warner Media Direct-to-Consumer (reporting to Goncalves). Kisker will work closely with Josh Walker, chief strategy officer and EVP of financial planning, WarnerMedia Entertainment (reporting to Jessica Holscott, EVP and CFO of WarnerMedia Entertainment).

In addition, Comcast X1 veteran Jason Press will serve as EVP DTC engineering and program management for WarnerMedia Entertainment, reporting to Jeremy Legg, WarnerMeida’s CTO.

“With Tony Goncalves, Andy Forssell and their experienced leadership teams, we are now well-positioned to deliver a best-in-class customer experience and go-to-market strategy that positions HBO Max for real success,” Greenblatt said in a statement. “Combined with our stellar content teams, I’m thrilled with the level of expertise we have across this entire business.”

