×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Walt Disney Studios Teams Up With Microsoft to Make Movies in the Cloud (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
A Gate is Seen at the Entrance to the Walt Disney Company Studios in Burbank California Wednesday 11 February 2004 Cable Tv Giant Comcast Corporation Announced 11 February That It is Seeking to Buy Walt Disney Co For Stock Valued at About $54 Billion the Disney Board Indicated It Would Study the Offer Which Would Create the World's Largest Communications CompanyUsa Entertainment Comcast Disney - Feb 2004
CREDIT: Brendan Mcdermid/EPA/Shutterstoc

The Walt Disney Studios has partnered with Microsoft to move key parts of its movie-making and distribution processes to the cloud. The 5-year partnership is being spearheaded by Disney’s StudioLab, and internal innovation incubation lab, and has the ultimate goal of using Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform all the way “from scene to screen,” as the two companies put it in an announcement Friday.

“There are tons of benefits of being in the cloud,” said Walt Disney Studios chief technology officer Jamie Voris in an interview with Variety this week. Voris said that the initial focus of the collaboration will be on moving some of the studio’s editing to the could, something that will be aided by Microsoft’s existing partnership with creative tools specialist Avid.

Cloud-based editing will allow Walt Disney Studios to more easily collaborate across multiple locations, explained Voris. “We can be on a set in Australia and editing in Burbank,” he said. “Filmmaking is a global process.”

Related

And with Hollywood embracing global streaming services, like Disney does with Disney Plus, it’s only logical that the industry would also look to technology to future-proof its global production pipelines. “It really feels like we are at the tipping point for cloud in media and entertainment,” said Microsoft US president Kate Johnson.

Working collaboratively on the same project in the cloud will also cut down on the need to store and administer many different copies of a file, explained Voris. “For big films, we produce petabytes of data.” And with all that data comes the risk of footage getting lost, or falling into the wrong hands. “Moving around physical files is a risky proposition,” he said.

Voris said that Walt Disney Studios chose Microsoft to kick off its cloud ambitions because some of the company’s cloud competitors weren’t as focused on the media space. Johnson acknowledged that the company was trying to beat the competition in Hollywood. “We like to think of us as the platform cloud for media and entertainment,” she said.

Part of this was due to Microsoft embracing media as a strategic growth opportunity for Azure. However, Johnson also mused that some in Hollywood might be hesitant to work with competing cloud giants taht were operating their own media businesses — a not-so-subtle dig at Amazon and Google, which at times have been accused of using some of the data insights they’re getting from partners to supercharge their own businesses. “We just don’t do that,” she said.

Walt Disney Studios and Microsoft have already begun to implement production workflows on the Azure platform, and a StudioLab representative told Variety that the audiences may see first movies that have been edited in the cloud on the big screen in 12 to 18 months. Asked about the prospects of seeing the Microsoft logo appear in the credits of a Disney blockbuster, Johnson quipped: “I can’t wait.”

Popular on Variety

More Digital

  • A Gate is Seen at the

    Walt Disney Studios Teams Up With Microsoft to Make Movies in the Cloud (EXCLUSIVE)

    The Walt Disney Studios has partnered with Microsoft to move key parts of its movie-making and distribution processes to the cloud. The 5-year partnership is being spearheaded by Disney’s StudioLab, and internal innovation incubation lab, and has the ultimate goal of using Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform all the way “from scene to screen,” as the [...]

  • PewDiePie - YouTube

    Top YouTuber PewDiePie Withdraws $50,000 Pledge to Anti-Defamation League, Calls It a 'Mistake'

    PewDiePie, the most-followed individual creator on YouTube, has waded into a new controversy. A day after the Swedish-born YouTuber — whose name is Felix Kjellberg — announced that he would be donating $50,000 to the Anti-Defamation League anti-hate group, he backtracked and said his initial decision was a “mistake” and that the contribution didn’t “feel [...]

  • Game Awards OrchestraThe Game Awards, Show,

    The Game Awards 2019 Sets December Date, Will Live-Stream Across 45 Platforms

    The Game Awards 2019, the fifth annual video game industry kudosfest, will be held Dec. 12 in Los Angeles and will be live-streamed for free again on more than 45 different platforms worldwide. The Game Awards is an annual celebration of video games and the people who make them, created and executive produced by Geoff [...]

  • Rooster Teeth

    WarnerMedia's Rooster Teeth Cuts 13% of Staff, Laying Off About 50

    Rooster Teeth, for the first time in its 16-year history, has made a broad cutback in its workforce — laying off 13% of its employees, or about 50 staffers. The layoffs at Rooster Teeth, the sci-fi, gaming and fandom division of WarnerMedia’s Otter Media, were confirmed by the company Thursday. Rooster Teeth co-founder and CEO [...]

  • Notorious B.I.G.’s 'Ready to Die' Gets

    Notorious B.I.G.’s 'Ready to Die' Gets a Deep Dive in ‘Birth of Biggie’ Mini-Documentary

    Following its excellent Beastie Boys “Still Ill” mini-documentary, Amazon Music has released The Birth of Biggie: 25 Years of Ready to Die in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Notorious B.I.G.’s blockbuster 1994 debut album, “Ready To Die.” While this mini-doc obviously doesn’t have the same level of access that its predecessor did — its subject [...]

  • daydream view

    Hulu Discontinues VR App for Google’s Daydream Headset

    Hulu has dropped support for Google’s Daydream VR platform: The video streaming service quietly removed Daydream support from its Android app in recent weeks, making it impossible for most Daydream users to watch Hulu videos on Google’s Daydream View VR headset. A Hulu spokesperson confirmed the change to Variety, but declined to comment further. A [...]

  • Boat Rocker Media to Acquire Platform

    Boat Rocker Media Buys Platform One Media to Expand Scripted TV Operation (EXCLUSIVE)

    Boat Rocker Media has acquired Platform One Media, the TV production and sales arm launched two years ago with backing from Liberty Global and private equity giant TPG. Platform One CEO Katie O’Connell Marsh will become founder and chairman of Platform One, and she will also take on a leadership role at Toronto-based Boat Rocker. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad