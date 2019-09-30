×
PUBG Mobile Adding 'Walking Dead' Characters, Weapons and Vehicles

Todd Spangler

Starting tomorrow, PUBG Mobile players can take on the form of key characters from “The Walking Dead” and use weapons and vehicles featured from AMC’s long-running zombie apocalypse series.

Beginning Oct. 1 and into early 2020, PUBG Mobile players can opt to traverse the battlefield as familiar heroes — or legendary villain Negan. Limited edition in-game items are set to include skins for Daryl Dixon, Rick Grimes, Negan and Michonne, as well as Daryl’s motorcycle, Michonne’s katana and Negan’s bat, Lucille.

The deal is timed to promote the Season 10 premiere of “Walking Dead,” on Sunday, Oct. 6. The crossover partnership was struck between AMC and PUBG and Tencent Games, which owns a stake “PUBG” publisher Bluehole.

The free-to-play PUBG Mobile is based on PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds battle royale game. In the mobile version, up to 100 players parachute onto a remote island to battle in a winner-takes-all showdown. Since its release last year, PUBG Mobile has had more than 400 million downloads and an average of 50 million daily users, according to the company.

The collab with AMC’s “The Walking Dead” follows similar tie-ins for PUBG Mobile, which have included campaigns with “Resident Evil 2” and “Godzilla: King of Monsters.”

Based on the comic book series written by Robert Kirkman and published by Image Comics, “The Walking Dead” tells the story of the months and years after a zombie apocalypse and follows a group of survivors who travel in search of a safe and secure home. The series is executive produced by chief content officer Scott M. Gimple, showrunner Angela Kang, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Dave Alpert, Greg Nicotero, Joseph Incaprera and Denise Huth.

