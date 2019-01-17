×
NPR Has Turned ‘Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me’ Into a Game for Smart Speakers

Google Home entryway
CREDIT: Courtesy of Google

NPR has turned its popular “Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me!” news quiz show into an interactive game for smart speakers: Owners of speakers powered by Google’s Assistant or Amazon Alexa will be able to play along to questions about the news of the week.

Just like the radio show, the quiz is being hosted by Peter Sagal and Bill Kurtis. And just like on the show, participants can actually win a chance to have one of the show’s on-air talent personalize their voicemail.

Owners of an Amazon Echo device can access the quiz by saying “Alexa, open Wait Wait Quiz,” whereas it’s available on Google Home speakers via the voice command “Hey Google, talk to the Wait Wait Quiz.”

“Try it out today– you can’t lose! Well, technically you can,” NPR joked in a press release for the game. The network also had “All Things Considered co-host Ari Shapiro try out the quiz on camera:

The weekly 5-minute quiz has been developed by NPR in partnership with Vaynersmart, the internet of things subsidiary Gary Vaynerchuk’s Vaynermedia. NPR recently estimated that 53 million people, or 21% of the adult U.S. population, now own a smart speaker.

    NPR has turned its popular "Wait Wait… Don't Tell Me!" news quiz show into an interactive game for smart speakers: Owners of speakers powered by Google's Assistant or Amazon Alexa will be able to play along to questions about the news of the week. Just like the radio show, the quiz is being hosted by [...]

