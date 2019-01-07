Vizio, LG Add Airplay and Siri Support to Their TVs

Two more TV makers are bringing Airplay support to their smart TVs: Both LG and Vizio announced Monday morning that Airplay 2 support is coming to their TV models this year.

Vizio announced at CES Monday that it is adding Airplay and Siri support to the newest version of its smart TV operating system, dubbed Smartcast 3.0.

The new version of Smartcast is being launched as part of a closed beta test in the first quarter. The company aims to bring it to all Smartcast-compatible TVs, including TV sets sold over the past few years, in the second quarter.

And LG followed up Monday by announcing that it will add Airplay support to its 2019 TVs as well. The company didn’t immediately reveal whether support will come to TVs sold in 2018 or earlier as well.

The announcements come a day after Samsung surprised the industry by bringing both Airplay support and an Apple iTunes Movies and TV Shows app to its 2018 and 2019 TVs.

There is no word yet on whether Vizio or LG are looking to add the same app to its TVs, but Airplay support will already make it possible to beam videos purchased on iTunes to compatible Vizio and LG TVs.

TVs made by both companies also gain support for Apple’s Homekit smart home ecosystem, which most importantly includes Siri support. This will allow consumers to control their Vizio or LG TVs via voice control with their iPhones, iPads or Homepod speakers.