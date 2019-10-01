Viacom’s VidCon Sets Dates for 2020 U.S. Convention, Unveils First Wave of Featured Creators

VidCon announced the 11th annual VidCon US will be held June 17–20, 2020, at the Anaheim Convention Center.

VidCon, which is owned by Viacom, also unveiled its first slate of featured creators for the annual flagship confab celebrating online video and digital creators. Those include well-known names in the YouTube space like Molly Burke, Joey Graceffa, Elle Mills, Gigi Gorgeous, Coyote Peterson, Ricky Dillon, Jenn McAllister, JaidenAnimations, Rosana Pansino, and Alex Wassabi. In addition, VidCon’s first-time featured creators next year are set to include Dez Machado, Alan and Alex Stokes, and Ben Azelart.

VidCon has expanded beyond its flagship U.S. convention. The third annual VidCon Australia ran from Sept. 19– 22, 2019, featuring the likes of LaurDIY, the Try Guys, Merrell Twins, and VidCon co-founder Hank Green. In addition, it has set the first VidCon Asia Summit for Dec. 3-4, 2019; the second VidCon London on Feb. 20-23, 2020; and the inaugural VidCon Mexico from April 30-May 3, 2020, at the Citibanamex Center in Mexico City.

For next year’s VidCon US, it’s launching a new “gamified” registration period from Oct. 1-6 through Audience Republic, a platform that allows users to sign up and share their registration across social media platforms and email to earn points towards a variety of prizes. The grand prize is a pair of Community Track badges; a three-night hotel stay; merch, exclusive access at VidCon US; and more. Those who register also will have access to an exclusive 24-hour pre-sale window on Oct. 7 before tickets go on sale to the general public the following day.

“VidCon is the only event truly honoring those around the globe making an impact on today’s digital world,” said Jim Louderback, GM of VidCon. “Anaheim remains a special place for our team to call home year after year and we are looking forward to offering a place for industry executives, brands, the world’s top digital creators and their fans to come together to celebrate and change the future of online video.”

This year’s VidCon US in July drew more than 75,000 attendees and over 120 brand exhibitors and featured keynotes and panels with execs from YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Snap, Pinterest, Twitter, TikTok, Twitch and other companies.

VidCon was founded by veteran YouTube creators John and Hank Green (of the Vlogbrothers) and was acquired by Viacom in 2018.