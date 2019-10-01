×

Viacom’s VidCon Sets Dates for 2020 U.S. Convention, Unveils First Wave of Featured Creators

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
VidCon
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

VidCon announced the 11th annual VidCon US will be held June 17–20, 2020, at the Anaheim Convention Center.

VidCon, which is owned by Viacom, also unveiled its first slate of featured creators for the annual flagship confab celebrating online video and digital creators. Those include well-known names in the YouTube space like Molly Burke, Joey Graceffa, Elle Mills, Gigi Gorgeous, Coyote Peterson, Ricky Dillon, Jenn McAllister, JaidenAnimations, Rosana Pansino, and Alex Wassabi. In addition, VidCon’s first-time featured creators next year are set to include Dez Machado, Alan and Alex Stokes, and Ben Azelart.

VidCon has expanded beyond its flagship U.S. convention. The third annual VidCon Australia ran from Sept. 19– 22, 2019, featuring the likes of LaurDIY, the Try Guys, Merrell Twins, and VidCon co-founder Hank Green. In addition, it has set the first VidCon Asia Summit for Dec. 3-4, 2019; the second VidCon London on Feb. 20-23, 2020; and the inaugural VidCon Mexico from April 30-May 3, 2020, at the Citibanamex Center in Mexico City.

For next year’s VidCon US, it’s launching a new “gamified” registration period from Oct. 1-6 through Audience Republic, a platform that allows users to sign up and share their registration across social media platforms and email to earn points towards a variety of prizes. The grand prize is a pair of Community Track badges; a three-night hotel stay; merch, exclusive access at VidCon US; and more. Those who register also will have access to an exclusive 24-hour pre-sale window on Oct. 7 before tickets go on sale to the general public the following day.

“VidCon is the only event truly honoring those around the globe making an impact on today’s digital world,” said Jim Louderback, GM of VidCon. “Anaheim remains a special place for our team to call home year after year and we are looking forward to offering a place for industry executives, brands, the world’s top digital creators and their fans to come together to celebrate and change the future of online video.”

This year’s VidCon US in July drew more than 75,000 attendees and over 120 brand exhibitors and featured keynotes and panels with execs from YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Snap, Pinterest, Twitter, TikTok, Twitch and other companies.

VidCon was founded by veteran YouTube creators John and Hank Green (of the Vlogbrothers) and was acquired by Viacom in 2018.

More Digital

  • Pandora logo

    Pandora Revamps Mobile App With New Discovery Section, Customizable Stations

    Pandora is unveiling a major refresh to its mobile app that puts a bigger emphasis on discovery, while also giving users an easy way to fine-tune their favorite stations. The new app is launching for both iOS and Android devices, and will be available to all mobile users in the coming weeks. The revamp of [...]

  • PlayStation Now

    Sony Chops PlayStation Now Monthly Price by 50%

    Facing new competition for consumers’ entertainment spending, Sony is slashing the price of the PlayStation Now game-subscription service — with the monthly tier now starting at $9.99, down from $19.99 previously. Sony Interactive Entertainment also said PlayStation Now will add new limited-time titles such as “Grand Theft Auto V” and “God of War” to its [...]

  • Dawn Reese - UM

    Former StyleHaul Exec Dawn Reese Joins UM as Managing Director of Agency's Content Studio

    IPG Mediabrands’s UM media and marketing agency tapped Dawn Reese, formerly a top exec at RTL Group’s now-defunct StyleHaul, to head UM Studios. Reese has been named senior VP, managing director of UM Studios, the agency’s creative content unit. She is based in L.A. and reports to Brendan Gaul, UM’s global chief content officer and [...]

  • Kino Lorber

    Film News Roundup: Arthouse Specialist Kino Lorber Launches Digital Platform

    In today’s film news roundup, Kino Lorber has started a VOD platform, Tony Todd is starring in a horror-comedy, the Red Nation International Film Festival sets its lineup and ballet dancer Kirsten Bloom Allen starts a production company. VOD DISTRIBUTION Arthouse distribution specialist Kino Lorber is launching VOD platform Kino Now with more than 600 [...]

  • Modern Love

    What's Coming to Amazon in October 2019

    October, the spookiest month of the year, is here and Amazon has updated its slate of movie and television offerings accordingly. “The Babadook,” the indie Australian movie that’s the stuff of nightmares, will be available to stream on Oct. 14. HBO’s continuation of Alan Moore’s macabre meditation on superheroes, “Watchmen,” premieres on Oct. 20. For [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad