VidCon Unveils Creator Attendees, Industry-Track Lineup for 2019 U.S. Confab

Viacom’s VidCon US 2019 this summer will feature appearances by over 250 digital content creators — including Jacksepticeye, David Dobrik and Olympian Adam Rippon — along with a lineup of industry execs.

YouTube again will be the title sponsor of VidCon US, the 10th annual edition of the event in Anaheim, Calif., set to run July 10-13. YouTube chief product officer Neal Mohan is scheduled to deliver the industry creator keynote on July 11.

The lineup includes executives from companies including YouTube, Instagram, Twitch, Snap, TikTok, LinkedIn, Complex Media, WWE, and Baidu.

Talent confirmed to attend VidCon US include founders Hank Green and John Green, along with Hannah Hart, Poppy, Rickey Thompson, The Try Guys, Kandee Johnson, and Miles Jai. The full lineup of creators scheduled to attend is available at this link.

Companies returning to VidCon US for activations include Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snap and Twitch, with Baidu presenting for the first time. Additional entertainment brands coming to the event include Univision Communications, Otter Media’s Fullscreen, Studio71, and Viacom Digital Studios, and Viacom’s Awesomeness, which is returning to host the Awesomeness Festival, featuring performances on the outdoor AwesomenessTV Festival Stage and the new AwesomenessTV + Invisalign Rainbow Slide.

More than 150 speakers will participate on this year’s Industry Track, with programming featuring keynotes, fireside chats, panels, workshops, and Q&As. The full agenda is available at this link.

In addition to YouTube’s Mohan, execs set for VidCon US 2019 include Stephanie McMahon, chief brand officer, WWE; Jackson Williams, head of strategic partnerships and emerging talent, Instagram; Michael Aragon, SVP content, Twitch; Vanessa Pappas, GM, TikTok; Peter Roybal, head of video product, LinkedIn; Cornell Brown, GM, Complex Media; Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey, co-founders, World of Wonder; and Jeron Smith, CEO of Unanimous Media.

In addition, the VidCon US 2019 Industry Track will feature a new Innovation Showcase, for which 12 start-ups will be selected for a small demo area at the conference. VidCon says this will showcase companies are less than four years old and have raised less than $6 million in funding that are “building leading-edge products to support the online video ecosystem.” VidCon plans to announce the Innovation Showcase participants on May 21.

In the past year, VidCon events have had more than 100,000 attendees across events in the U.S., Europe and Australia. In February 2019, VidCon marked its latest expansion in global events by hosting the first VidCon London at London ExCel. Viacom acquired VidCon in early 2018.