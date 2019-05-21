×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

VidCon Launches First Original Series to Promote Creators Year-Round

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
VidCon-Now-Stacey-Kelly
CREDIT: VidCon

VidCon brings together thousands of fervent fans at its annual conventions, who flock to the events to see their favorite YouTubers and other digital celebs in the flesh. Now the Viacom-owned division is trying to keep the excitement burning during the VidCon off-season, too.

This week VidCon is launching its first foray into original content with “VidCon Now,” set to produce four episodes each week highlighting creators and digital-video trends.

To lead the new initiative, VidCon hired BuzzFeed and Viacom alum Stacey Kelly (pictured above) as its first content director. She reports to VidCon GM Jim Louderback and is based in Viacom’s offices in Hollywood.

The series, produced under the Viacom Digital Studios division, launches Tuesday (May 21) at 7 a.m.PT/10 a.m. ET. “VidCon Now” episodes will go live every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday on VidCon’s YouTube, Instagram, IGTV, Snapchat and Facebook channels. On Fridays, a live “VidCon Now” episode will stream on Instagram Live, Facebook Live and YouTube Live, featuring a “game-ified” recap of the week’s top stories.

Related

Each episode will include three recurring segments: three top news stories about content creators or trends; “ICYMI,” showcasing a specific content creator’s project; and “#VOTD – Video of the Day,” highlighting videos from up-and-coming creators.

The series launches as a lead-in to the 10th annual VidCon US, set to run July 10-13 in Anaheim, Calif. Among the featured creators scheduled to hit this summer’s convention is Tana Mongeau, the vlogger who last year staged “TanaCon,” an ill-fated attempt to compete with VidCon.

“As the world’s largest celebration of the online video community, it was only natural that we would continue to deepen our relationship with our audience by launching original digital content,” Louderback said in a statement. “Stacey’s incredible background in digital and experience working with a wide variety of online video platforms makes her the ideal person to lead our programming initiative.”

Before joining VidCon, Kelly worked as a branded-content creative producer at BuzzFeed. Her previous experience includes working at mtvU, during Viacom’s early days in online video, and at Endemol Shine Group leading branded content creative for ICON, the lifestyle channel of beauty vlogger Michelle Phan.

Commented Kelly, “I am excited to find new ways to build and engage our digital-first audiences 365 days a year, expanding upon our reach at the conventions VidCon hosts around the globe.”

Viacom bought VidCon in early 2018. In addition to its flagship U.S. convention, VidCon hosted its first London event earlier this year and will return to Australia in September.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

More Digital

  • Stranger Things

    Coca-Cola Will Revive New Coke in Alliance With Netflix, 'Stranger Things'

    A rush of TV watchers to streaming video has prompted Coca-Cola to test an interesting pour. Coca-Cola will bring New Coke back to market for a brief time, all part of a partnership with Netflix, which has featured Coke in its cult-favorite series “Stranger Things.” The third season of the series, set in 1985, will [...]

  • Lauren Dolgen Exits as BuzzFeed Studios

    Lauren Dolgen Exits as BuzzFeed Studios Boss After a Year

    Veteran TV producer Lauren Dolgen has departed as head of BuzzFeed Studios after one year in the job. BuzzFeed had hired Dolgen, a longtime MTV producer who worked on shows including “Teen Mom” and “16 and Pregnant,” as head of BuzzFeed Studios to oversee the company’s slate of original content. Based in L.A., she had [...]

  • Snap-Derek-Andersen-Lara-Sweet

    Snap Fills Out Senior Ranks With CFO, HR Chief Appointments

    Snap CEO and co-founder Evan Spiegel has turned in house to fill the company’s CFO and head of human resources positions, completing an overhaul of the Snapchat parent’s executive ranks after a series of high-level departures. The company announced the appointment of Derek Andersen, currently Snap’s VP of finance, as chief financial officer. Andersen will [...]

  • Oculus Quest Gets Netflix App, But

    Oculus Quest Will Have Netflix, but Not Plex or HBO

    Facebook’s new Oculus Quest headset is launching with a number of high-profile gaming titles this Tuesday. Media apps on the other hand will take a bit of backseat, with some key players sitting this latest headset out for the time being. First, the good news for anyone who has pre-ordered the headset: One of the [...]

  • Lester Holt

    Chris Berend Tapped to Oversee NBC News' Digital Efforts

    Chris Berend, an executive who has been overseeing digital video for CNN and helped launch Great Big Story, a streaming-video site aimed at younger audiences, will jump to NBC News to lead its digital efforts. Berend will replace Nick Ascheim, who will move into a new role that is described as “improving digital and product [...]

  • Vogue, Conde Nast Entertainment Make Robert

    Robert Semmer Joins Condé Nast Entertainment & Vogue as Vice President of Video

    Condé Nast Entertainment and Vogue have named former Vice and Fader video executive Robert Semmer as their new vice president of video. Semmer will be based in New York and report to Croi McNamara, senior vice president of programming for Condé Nast Entertainment. “Anna and I are thrilled to welcome Robert to our award-winning video [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad