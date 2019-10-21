VidCon Hires Ex-AwesomenessTV Exec Carter Hansen to Head Conference Programming

VidCon hired Carter Hansen, a founding executive at AwesomenessTV, as VP of programming to oversee conference programming and content for the internet-video events producer.

In the newly created role, Hansen reports to VidCon GM Jim Louderback and will be based in Viacom’s Hollywood office. As part of overseeing programming worldwide for VidCon’s community, creator and industry tracks, Hansen will manage the programming team staff located in Missoula, Mont.

Most recently before joining VidCon, Hansen founded Different Entertainment, a producer of live and experiential events along with branded digital content.

He first joined AwesomenessTV, the youth-focused media startup founded by Brian Robbins and Joe Davola, in 2011. At Awesomeness, Hansen built and and ran the branded entertainment department, producing content, events and experiences for marketing clients. After a brief stint at Fullscreen as a producer in the strategic content group responsible for the HelloLab partnership with AT&T, he returned to Awesomeness to serve as head of live events and experiential.

Hansen exited AwesomenessTV a few months after Viacom’s acquisition of the company. He’s now joining VidCon, which Viacom also bought earlier in 2018.

“Carter is a proven leader who has continually innovated in the digital and event space,” Louderback said in announcing the hire. “His extensive expertise and background in producing live events with world-class brands for a digital-first audience will be essential as we continue to deepen our relationship with our audience and online video community.”

In 2019, VidCon events in the U.S., London, and Australia have drawn nearly 100,000 total attendees. It’s now expanding into Asia and Mexico: The first-ever VidCon Asia Summit will run Dec. 3-4, 2019, in Singapore, followed by the annual VidCon London (Feb. 20-23, 2020) and the inaugural VidCon Mexico (April 30-May 3, 2020). Next year’s flagship VidCon US is slated for June 17-20, 2020, at the Anaheim Convention Center.

VidCon, which held its first event in 2010, was founded by veteran YouTube creators John and Hank Green (the Vlogbrothers).