VidCon Sets First Move Into Asia With Singapore Summit in December 2019

Todd Spangler

VidCon, a year and half after Viacom bought the online-video event producer, is heading to another international locale: The first VidCon Asia Summit will be held in Singapore from Dec. 3-4, 2019.

In addition, VidCon London will return for its second year, to be held Feb. 20-23, 2020, at ExCel London. The first VidCon London was held in February 2019, attracting some 13,000 attendees over four days.

The news was announced at the 10th flagship VidCon US, which this year runs July 11-13. In the past year, VidCon events in the U.S., U.K. and Australia have drawn more than 100,000 attendees.

“Asia is one of the most creative cultural hubs in the world and we expect a diverse group of creators, brands and platforms to come together and shape the future of online video,” said Jim Louderback, GM of VidCon. “Our foray into Asia, coupled with our return to London, further solidifies our international presence and commitment to honor those making an impact on the digital world.”

The VidCon Asia Summit will be staged in association with the Singapore Media Festival and produced by Branded, owners of the All That Matters festival. The event will be held at the Raffles City Convention Centre. VidCon has set up a website for the event at vidcon.asia.

Programming for VidCon Asia will include keynotes from industry leaders and workshops focused on growing audiences and revenue in the Asian online video marketplace. Initially, VidCon Asia won’t have the fan/community or creator tracks that are hallmarks of the U.S. confab, but the goal is to add those in the long term.

“Singapore is the perfect location for us to make our debut in the region,” Mark Whitehead, president and managing director, Viacom International Media Networks Asia Pacific, said in a statement. “It is a vibrant media hub with a solid digital infrastructure and strong support from bodies such as the IMDA,” the Singapore government’s telecoms and media development and regulatory authority.

Meanwhile, last month Viacom International Media Networks Americas announced Mexico City will be the first city in Latin America to host VidCon. The inaugural VidCon Mexico will be held at the Centro Citibanamex center in Mexico City from April 30-May 3, 2020.

VidCon hosts a variety of interactive experiences, live music performances, panels with experts and content creators, one-on-one chats, meet-and-greets between fans and creators, and brand activations. VidCon was founded by veteran YouTube creators Hank Green and John Green, with the first convention held in 2010.

