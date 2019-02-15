Victoria Beckham Launching YouTube Fashion Channel

Victoria Beckham will launch her own YouTube channel in time to live-stream her London Fashion Week show on Sunday.

The former Spice Girls star-turned-designer will add a range of content about her brand to the channel. Starting with her autumn-winter show, it will also feature behind-the-scenes footage of the workings of her fashion label, of which she is creative director.

“I am thrilled to launch my YouTube channel at such an important time of the year for me and offer an exclusive insight into my experience of London Fashion Week,” Beckham said. She added that she wants to “build a sense of community with an amazing group of collaborators” through the new channel.

As well as being streamed, the weekend show will be shown on outdoor screens in London’s Piccadilly Circus.

Derek Blasberg joined YouTube in June 2018 to build the fashion and beauty unit that is part of its content partnership team. “Victoria’s channel will give people all over the world the chance to enjoy updates and behind-the-scenes access to the whole world of VB, and I believe it will truly spice up their lives,” he said.

Victoria’s husband, David, is also involved in fashion and launched a collection inspired by period gangster series “Peaky Blinders” earlier this year.