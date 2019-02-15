×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Victoria Beckham Launching YouTube Fashion Channel

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: YouTube

Victoria Beckham will launch her own YouTube channel in time to live-stream her London Fashion Week show on Sunday.

The former Spice Girls star-turned-designer will add a range of content about her brand to the channel. Starting with her autumn-winter show, it will also feature behind-the-scenes footage of the workings of her fashion label, of which she is creative director.

“I am thrilled to launch my YouTube channel at such an important time of the year for me and offer an exclusive insight into my experience of London Fashion Week,” Beckham said. She added that she wants to “build a sense of community with an amazing group of collaborators” through the new channel.

As well as being streamed, the weekend show will be shown on outdoor screens in London’s Piccadilly Circus.

Derek Blasberg joined YouTube in June 2018 to build the fashion and beauty unit that is part of its content partnership team. “Victoria’s channel will give people all over the world the chance to enjoy updates and behind-the-scenes access to the whole world of VB, and I believe it will truly spice up their lives,” he said.

Victoria’s husband, David, is also involved in fashion and launched a collection inspired by period gangster series “Peaky Blinders” earlier this year.

Popular on Variety

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

More Digital

  • Victoria Beckham Launching YouTube Fashion Channel

    Victoria Beckham Launching YouTube Fashion Channel

    Victoria Beckham will launch her own YouTube channel in time to live-stream her London Fashion Week show on Sunday. The former Spice Girls star-turned-designer will add a range of content about her brand to the channel. Starting with her autumn-winter show, it will also feature behind-the-scenes footage of the workings of her fashion label, of [...]

  • Facebook Logo

    Facebook May Be on the Hook for Multibillion-Dollar FTC Privacy Fine

    Facebook and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) are in negotiations over a settlement that would result in a massive fine of multiple billion dollars for privacy violations, the Washington Post reported Thursday afternoon. The fine would be the largest such penalty ever by the agency against a technology company. Facebook and the FTC didn’t immediately [...]

  • Vincent Sadusky Univision

    Dish Network Battle, Gizmodo Losses Take Toll on Univision Q4 Earnings

    Impacted by its ongoing dispute with Dish Network, increased expenses and impairment losses, U.S. Hispanic media giant Univision reported an 8.9% decline in fourth-quarter total revenue to $688.5 million from $755.5 million in the year prior. In comparing the full year of 2018 with the previous year, total revenue fell 7.6% to $2,713.8 million from $2,937.3 [...]

  • walmart - how to train your

    Walmart Launches 'How to Train Your Dragon' VR Tour to Sell Merch in Parking Lots

    Walmart is using virtual reality to — what else? — get people excited to buy stuff. The retailer teamed up with DreamWorks Animation for a touring VR experience tied to “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.” Walmart is setting up installations in parking lots of its stores in 16 cities, starting Friday (Feb. [...]

  • Jeff Bezos, Founder of Amazon

    Amazon Abandons Plans for New York Headquarters

    Responding to a growing backlash, Amazon is officially abandoning its plans to build a new base of operations in New York. The company had planned to split its second headquarters, dubbed “HQ2,” between New York and Northern Virginia. On Thursday, Amazon said it wouldn’t be looking for an alternative location for the now-abandoned New York [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad