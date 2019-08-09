×

Vice Promotes Cliff Gulibert to Oversee Digital Video as Executive Producer (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Cliff Gulibert - Vice Digital
CREDIT: JASON FAVREAU/VICE MEDIA

In another management change at Vice Media, the company appointed Cliff Gulibert to a newly created position of executive producer of Vice Digital’s video team overseeing all video production.

Gulibert previously was director of video for Munchies, Vice’s food channel, joining the company less than a year ago from Vox Media. He reports to Katie Drummond, senior VP of Vice Digital, who joined the company earlier this year.

Gulibert’s new role comes after Vice relaunched vice.com in May, phasing out its topic-themed channels strategy and merging all content into one site. Alex Waterfield, previously head of video for Vice Digital, left the company in April; a company rep said that Gulibert’s new role is more expansive than the one Waterfield had served in.

Vice has undergone a series of management changes in the past few months under CEO Nancy Dubuc. It hired chief digital officer Cory Haik, former publisher of digital news start-up Mic (now owned by Bustle Digital Group), to oversee global audience development, platform partnerships and digital product. In June, the company announced ex-New York Post CEO Jesse Angelo as president of global news and entertainment and said Vice News EVP Josh Tyrangiel would leave the company after HBO canceled “Vice News Tonight.”

Related

Also in June, Vice shook up the leadership of its digital editorial team. It appointed Erika Allen, most recently at New York Magazine’s The Cut and former deputy editor at Vice Magazine, as executive managing editor. Two top editors, Vice.com editor-in-chief Jonathan Smith and managing editor Rachel Schallom, were let go.

Gulibert will be responsible for the entire Vice Digital video ecosystem, which will include building out new series and franchises as well as overseeing video content for brands including Vice.com, Munchies, Motherboard and Noisey. Video production for Vice News falls under a different team.

In a note to Vice staff Friday, Drummond, a former top editor at The Outline and Gizmodo, said she picked Gulibert for the position after interviewing several external candidates.

“In his brief time overseeing Munchies video, Cliff has taken it to new heights — publishing top-notch work, emphasizing diversity and inclusion, and posting record-breaking audience numbers — all while rethinking the Munchies storytelling and publishing strategy,” she wrote.

Gulibert joined Vice in October 2018 from Vox’s Eater food and travel site, where he served as head of development, and was an advisory producer for Vox Entertainment developing formats for Hulu and Netflix. Prior to Vox, he was a TV producer working on shows for Food Network, Travel Channel and Spike, among others.

Popular on Variety

More Digital

  • Cliff Gulibert - Vice Digital

    Vice Promotes Cliff Gulibert to Oversee Digital Video as Executive Producer (EXCLUSIVE)

    In another management change at Vice Media, the company appointed Cliff Gulibert to a newly created position of executive producer of Vice Digital’s video team overseeing all video production. Gulibert previously was director of video for Munchies, Vice’s food channel, joining the company less than a year ago from Vox Media. He reports to Katie [...]

  • US Capitol

    ASCAP, BMI Submit Final Arguments to DOJ to Modernize ‘Outdated’ Consent Decrees

    Since 1941, the two largest U.S. performing rights organizations, ASCAP and BMI, have been operating under separate consent decrees that govern how music is licensed by the two PROs (although not their competitors, SESAC and Global Music Rights). The consent decrees were designed to protect competition but nearly all involved parties agree that they have [...]

  • HiStudios Logo

    Podcast Network HiStudios to Open Los Angeles Studio Space

    HiStudios, a new podcasting content venture spun out of the Chinese-backed podcast platform Himalaya, is getting ready to open a physical production studio in Los Angeles next month. The company is looking to make a mark with sports and influencer podcasts, and is favoring an open distribution strategy over paywalled exclusives. HiStudios started as the [...]

  • Foxconn Factory Had Teenage Interns Working

    Your Amazon Echo May Have Been Built by Teenagers Working Illegal Overtime Hours

    Amazon contract manufacturer Foxconn has been accused of recruiting over 1500 underage interns from local vocational schools to work on Amazon’s Echo smart speaker. These interns were forced to work overtime and night shifts, which is against local laws, and were being paid less than regular workers. The accusations were made this week in a [...]

  • Apple Music

    Apple Music Takes on Spotify With Free Analytics Tool for Artists

    On Thursday Apple Music brought its free analytics tool, Apple Music for Artists, out of beta and officially into the world. The product, available to verified musicians and their reps, is available on desktop or iOS devices and uses Apple Music streaming data to give artists a picture of their global impact and industry milestones. It’s metrics [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad