Vice Promotes Cliff Gulibert to Oversee Digital Video as Executive Producer (EXCLUSIVE)

In another management change at Vice Media, the company appointed Cliff Gulibert to a newly created position of executive producer of Vice Digital’s video team overseeing all video production.

Gulibert previously was director of video for Munchies, Vice’s food channel, joining the company less than a year ago from Vox Media. He reports to Katie Drummond, senior VP of Vice Digital, who joined the company earlier this year.

Gulibert’s new role comes after Vice relaunched vice.com in May, phasing out its topic-themed channels strategy and merging all content into one site. Alex Waterfield, previously head of video for Vice Digital, left the company in April; a company rep said that Gulibert’s new role is more expansive than the one Waterfield had served in.

Vice has undergone a series of management changes in the past few months under CEO Nancy Dubuc. It hired chief digital officer Cory Haik, former publisher of digital news start-up Mic (now owned by Bustle Digital Group), to oversee global audience development, platform partnerships and digital product. In June, the company announced ex-New York Post CEO Jesse Angelo as president of global news and entertainment and said Vice News EVP Josh Tyrangiel would leave the company after HBO canceled “Vice News Tonight.”

Also in June, Vice shook up the leadership of its digital editorial team. It appointed Erika Allen, most recently at New York Magazine’s The Cut and former deputy editor at Vice Magazine, as executive managing editor. Two top editors, Vice.com editor-in-chief Jonathan Smith and managing editor Rachel Schallom, were let go.

Gulibert will be responsible for the entire Vice Digital video ecosystem, which will include building out new series and franchises as well as overseeing video content for brands including Vice.com, Munchies, Motherboard and Noisey. Video production for Vice News falls under a different team.

In a note to Vice staff Friday, Drummond, a former top editor at The Outline and Gizmodo, said she picked Gulibert for the position after interviewing several external candidates.

“In his brief time overseeing Munchies video, Cliff has taken it to new heights — publishing top-notch work, emphasizing diversity and inclusion, and posting record-breaking audience numbers — all while rethinking the Munchies storytelling and publishing strategy,” she wrote.

Gulibert joined Vice in October 2018 from Vox’s Eater food and travel site, where he served as head of development, and was an advisory producer for Vox Entertainment developing formats for Hulu and Netflix. Prior to Vox, he was a TV producer working on shows for Food Network, Travel Channel and Spike, among others.