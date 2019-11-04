×

With Vice Deal Done, Refinery29 Founders Moved Out of Management Roles

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Refinery29 - philippe-von-borries-justin-stefano
CREDIT: Courtesy of Refinery29

Vice Media Group closed its acquisition of Refinery29 — and Refinery29’s co-CEOs and co-founders Philippe von Borries and Justin Stefano will no longer be involved in day-to-day management at the newly combined company.

In a memo to staff Monday (Nov. 4), Vice Media Group CEO Nancy Dubuc said Stefano (above left) and von Borries (above right) will “continue to help advise the new leadership team as we build a future together. They will step away from their day-to-day operational roles, but their strategic counsel will help deliver on key priorities like expanding R29 internationally, driving platform innovation, and strategic commercial partnerships.”

The closing of the deal comes about a month after Vice announced plans to acquire Refinery29, which targets millennial female audience. With R29, Vice, which undertook belt-tightening layoffs earlier in the year, is looking to gain more scale and improve its ability to reach young women.

Other management changes and updates now that Vice’s acquisition of Refinery29 is complete:

  • Piera Gelardi will continue as Refinery29’s executive creative director and Christene Barberich will remain in her role as global editor-in-chief, both reporting to Dubuc.
  • Amy Emmerich, Refinery29’s previously president of North America and chief content officer, will expand her scope to have a global purview, reporting to Dubuc. Emmerich also will lead the 29Rooms experiential business.
  • Kate Ward, formerly president of international for R29, will also report to Dubuc and take on a new role as president of Vice Studios, overseeing Vice’s TV and film production studio, as well content sales distribution. Ward’s role includes her continuing to lead the Refinery29 originals team.
  • Danny Gabai, head of Vice Studios US, will report to Ward and continue to be based out of Los Angeles.
  • George Rogers, previously chief development officer for Refinery29, will move into to a new role as chief client officer reporting directly to Dominique Delport, Vice Media’s president of international and chief revenue officer (who reports to Dubuc). Rogers will oversee partnerships all lines of advertising business globally.
  • Vice veteran exec Hosi Simon, who has been with the company for 13 years most recently as international executive managing director, will become the company’s new COO, reporting to Dubuc. In the expanded role, Simon will oversee international operations and shared services, including production and marketing, across all businesses, as well as oversee emerging businesses globally and special projects.

Dubuc was hired as Vice Media’s CEO a year and a half ago, as co-founder and former chief exec Shane Smith stepped into an executive chairman role. Dubuc, formerly president and CEO of A+E Networks, has faced the task of moving the company toward profitable growth.

Dubuc’s other direct reports remain unchanged: Jesse Angelo, president of global news and entertainment at Vice, who joined from the New York Post this summer; Thomas Benski, CEO of Pulse Films; Danielle Carrig, chief communications officer; Hozefa Lokhandwala, chief strategy officer; Joseph Simon, chief technology officer; Susan Tohyama, chief human resources officer; and Lucinda Treat, chief legal officer.

Popular on Variety

More Digital

  • Refinery29 - philippe-von-borries-justin-stefano

    With Vice Deal Done, Refinery29 Founders Moved Out of Management Roles

    Vice Media Group closed its acquisition of Refinery29 — and Refinery29’s co-CEOs and co-founders Philippe von Borries and Justin Stefano will no longer be involved in day-to-day management at the newly combined company. In a memo to staff Monday (Nov. 4), Vice Media Group CEO Nancy Dubuc said Stefano (above left) and von Borries (above [...]

  • Jack “CouRage” Dunlop

    Jack 'CouRage' Dunlop Leaves Twitch to Stream on YouTube Exclusively

    Twitch is losing another high-profile creator. Pro gamer and influencer Jack “CouRage” Dunlop, who has 2.1 million followers on Twitch, inked a deal with YouTube to live-stream exclusively on his YouTube channel. Dunlop is scheduled to kick off his first live stream on YouTube, where he has 1.85 million subscribers, on Tuesday (Nov. 5). “I’m [...]

  • Lou Garate - Twitch

    Twitch Hires Ex-Nascar Exec Lou Garate as Head of Sponsorships Sales

    Twitch is looking to broaden its esports and live entertainment biz with the hire of longtime Nascar executive Lou Garate. Garate is joining the Amazon-owned streaming company as Twitch’s first global head of sponsorships sales. He will be based in Twitch’s New York office and focus on developing partnerships with live entertainment organizations, with an emphasis [...]

  • Disney Streaming Services

    Fired Disney Streaming Employee Alleges Company Hacked His Phone, Computer

    A former employee of Disney Streaming Services fired earlier this year is suing the company, alleging that he was the target of discrimination and harassment over his new parental status — and that Disney employees hacked into his home computer and phone to learn private information about him. Steven van Soeren worked as a product [...]

  • Fred Armisen arrives at the 71st

    Fred Armisen to Host NAMM Tec Awards in January (EXCLUSIVE)

    Comic and actor Fred Armisen will host the NAMM Tec Awards in January, an annual ceremony held as part of the NAMM Show in Anaheim, where musicians and representatives of the industry’s products, sound and tech sides converge each year. Nominations for the 35th annual Technical Excellence and Creativity Awards, which will take place Jan. [...]

  • Marc DeBevoise and Jim Lanzone'Star Trek:

    Marc DeBevoise Named CEO of CBS Interactive as Jim Lanzone Joins Benchmark Capital

    CBS Interactive is undergoing a CEO transition as Marc DeBevoise takes the reins from Jim Lanzone, who is leaving after nine years to be an executive-in-residence at Benchmark Capital. Lanzone, who also served as chief digital officer of CBS Corp., is the architect of the CBS All Access streaming service. He joined CBS in 2011 [...]

  • The Void Jumanji VR

    The Void Teams Up With Sony Pictures on ‘Jumanji’ VR Experience (EXCLUSIVE)

    Location-based virtual reality (VR) startup The Void has teamed up with Sony Pictures Virtual Reality for a new “Jumanji: Reverse the Curse” VR experience that will be available at select The Void locations starting November 27. The experience will launch just ahead of the premiere of “Jumanji: The Next Level,” which is set to premiere [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad