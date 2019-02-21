×
Vice Media Taps Joe Simon as Chief Technology Officer (EXCLUSIVE)

Vice Media
Joe Simon has been tapped as chief technology officer at Vice Media.

The newly created role will include oversight of data analytics, engineering, information technology, media operations, media technology, post production, and systems management. Prior to Vice, Simon spent three years as Encompass Digital Media’s chief operating officer. Previously he held the chief technology officer post at Univision, Condé Nast, and Viacom, where he was also the chief information officer.

“Joe is an incredible leader with a rare talent in understanding the unique demands and opportunities that media companies have in harnessing the latest technology to build engaged audiences,” said Vice CEO Nancy Dubuc in a statement. “His deep experience and oversight across a large cross section of technology-driven operational divisions, including post production, will drive Vice’s growth through connecting people around the world through our storytelling.”

Simon will be based in Vice’s Brooklyn headquarters and will report to Dubuc.

Dubuc, the former CEO of A+E Networks, was tapped to lead the company in 2018. She has been cutting costs at the company in recent weeks after Vice experienced a revenue slow-down. The digital media and broadcasting company made waves for its ability to tap into millennial audiences through its shows on HBO and its online videos.

