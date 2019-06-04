×
Vice Media Lays Off Two Top Digital Editors

vice_logo
CREDIT: Courtesy of Vice Media

Vice Media laid off two of its top editors in its digital group — Vice.com editor-in-chief Jonathan Smith and managing editor Rachel Schallom — as the company continues to restructure its operations.

The departures of Smith and Schallom were announced in an internal memo from Katie Drummond, a former top editor at the Outline and Gizmodo who joined Vice as SVP of digital in March.

“In making changes to the organizational structure of the digital editorial group, we had to make difficult decisions that mean Jonathan Smith and Rachel Schallom are no longer with the company,” Drummond wrote in the memo, first reported by the New York Times. Drummond, who reports to Josh Tyrangiel, executive VP of Vice News, was hired in part to help create a “consistent voice and approach” for Vice editorial operations worldwide.

The changes comes after Vice last month relaunched vice.com to merge all of its content under one umbrella. That eliminated the separate web “channels” for topic verticals like Vice News, Noisey and Munchies, a move aimed to boost its overall audience engagement (and ad revenue).

Smith had worked at Vice for 10 years, first joining the company as an associate online editor. Schallom had joined Vice in September 2018 after stints at Poynter Institute, the Wall Street Journal, Fusion Media Group and the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Earlier this year, as part of CEO Nancy Dubuc’s strategy to revitalize the youth-culture company’s business, Vice cut about 250 employees, or 10% of its staff, after missing revenue targets.

Separately, in another management change, Vice last month hired Cory Haik, former publisher of digital news start-up Mic, as chief digital officer to oversee global audience growth and development, platform partnerships and digital product innovation.

Disney has written off $510 million of the value of its effective 21% stake in Vice Media, indicating Vice is worth much less than the $5.7 billion valuation it had two years ago. Vice also recently closed $250 million in debt financing from a group of new investors including George Soros’ investment fund.

