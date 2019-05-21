×
Vice Media Hires Cory Haik, Former Mic Publisher, as Chief Digital Officer (EXCLUSIVE)

Todd Spangler

Vice Media has recruited Cory Haik, former publisher of digital-media news start-up Mic, as chief digital officer to lead the youth-culture company’s global digital businesses.

Haik will be based in Vice’s Brooklyn headquarters and report to CEO Nancy Dubuc. She most recently had worked at Mic, which last fall laid off virtually its entire staff before being acquired by Bustle Digital Group for a reported price tag of $5 million.

As Vice’s chief digital officer, Haik will focus on global audience growth and development, platform partnerships and digital product innovation. She is tasked with creating expanded partnerships and reach for the some-1,500 pieces of content Vice produces on a daily basis.

“Having been on the front lines of digital for the last 20 years, Cory is the total package and a perfect fit for Vice as we build our executive team,” Dubuc said in announcing her hire.

Haik commented, “Digital media has come into its own, and the opportunity to help bring together Vice’s global offerings and develop strategy for how current and future audiences will consume its groundbreaking storytelling is a privilege. This is a business I love deeply, and Vice is a brand I am so proud to be a part of.”

Haik was most recently publisher of millennial-focused news company Mic, which she first joined in early 2016. Prior to that, she worked at the Washington Post, owned by Jeff Bezos, as executive director of emerging news products.

Haik started her career at The Times-Picayune’ NOLA.com website, where she was managing editor from 2000-07. In 2006, she shared in two Pulitzer Prizes with The Times-Picayune for staff coverage of Hurricane Katrina, for breaking news and public service. She also served as assistant managing editor for The Seattle Times’ website, where she also shared in a staff Pulitzer in 2010 for the coverage of police officer shootings. She holds a masters of arts in communication theory degree from the University of New Orleans.

