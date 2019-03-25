Vice Names Katie Drummond SVP of Digital

Katie Drummond, who has worked as an editor in digital media and publishing for a decade, joined Vice Media as senior vice president of Vice Digital.

Drummond comes on board to take over many of the duties of Ciel Hunter, who left Vice in January as global head of content for Vice Digital after more than 12 years with the company.

Drummond is based in Vice’s Brooklyn headquarters and reports to Josh Tyrangiel, executive VP of Vice News.

In the new role, Drummond is tasked with aligning video production with editorial goals, focusing on talent development and creating a consistent voice and approach among Vice operations worldwide. She also will collaborate with Vice sales, product, experiences and growth teams on Vice Digital marketing and advertising initiatives.

“Katie’s one of the most talented editors and managers in our field.” Tyrangiel said in announcing her hire. “She’s serious about making great digital things and brings out the best in the people she works with.”

Most recently, Drummond was deputy editor at Medium, where she worked with the company’s product team and helped oversee editorial, audience development, marketing, platform and curation. Before joining Medium a year ago, she was executive editor for the Outline and was editor-in-chief of Gizmodo before being promoted to executive managing editor of Gizmodo Media Group under Univision’s ownership. Drummond also co-created 2013 documentary “Beyond Recognition: The Incredible Story of a Face Transplant,” for Vox Media’s Verge, which won the American Film Institute’s award for best short film.

Drummond joins Vice Media after the company in February announced plans to cut 10% of its staff, or 250 employees — the latest move by recently hired CEO Nancy Dubuc to reconfigure Vice to focus on operational efficiencies with a global management structure. Vice also has been seeking to raise $200 million in new funding, according to a report earlier this month by the Information.