Viacom’s Pluto TV Hires YouTube TV Exec Fran Hazeldine as SVP of Marketing

Fran Hazeldine - Pluto TV
CREDIT: Courtesy of Pluto TV

Pluto TV, Viacom’s free streaming video service, has tapped Fran Hazeldine as senior VP of marketing — its first head of marketing.

Hazeldine will lead Pluto TV’s brand, growth, content, and partner marketing initiatives, reporting to CEO Tom Ryan. Previously, marketing functions at the company were handled across various divisions.

Hazeldine joins Pluto TV from YouTube TV, where he was global head of integrated marketing for the over-the-top subscription television service. During his tenure at YouTube TV, he launched a new brand campaign, “Watch Like a Fan,” and led sponsorship deals for Major League Baseball’s World Series and NBA Finals.

“With his breadth of knowledge in brand marketing and content, combined with expertise in streaming and OTT, Fran brings a new strength to Pluto TV’s leadership,” Ryan said in announcing the hire. “As we continue our mission to entertain the planet, Fran brings a wide of range of experience, an award-winning portfolio of work, and entrepreneurial instincts to accelerate our growth and amplify our brand.”

Prior to his role at YouTube TV, Hazeldine was global head of brand strategy for Google, where he worked on the launch of the Pixel phone and Home smart speaker. Before joining Google in 2015, he was head of strategy and innovation for BBH LA, where over his nine-year stint at the ad agency he worked with brands including Google, Disney, Burberry, H&M, Red Bull, Heineken, Unilever and Greenpeace. Hazeldine started his career working on brand and digital strategy at Ogilvy London.

Since Viacom acquired Pluto TV for $340 million in January, Pluto TV’s monthly active user base increased about 50% through July 2019, to 18 million. The service provides over 200 linear and original channels and thousands of on-demand movies in partnership with TV networks, movie studios, publishers, and digital media companies.

