×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Viacom Has Acquired Pluto TV Streaming Service for $340M

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
Bob Bakish Variety Cover Story
CREDIT: Celeste Sloman for Variety

Viacom has acquired Los Angeles-based video streaming service Pluto TV for $340 million in cash, both companies confirmed Tuesday.

“Today marks an important step forward in Viacom’s evolution, as we work to move both our company and the industry forward,” said Viacom CEO Bob Bakish in a statement. “Pluto TV’s unique and market-leading product, combined with Viacom’s brands, content, advanced advertising capabilities and global scale, creates a great opportunity for consumers, partners and Viacom.”

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter, and Viacom plans to run Pluto as an independent subsidiary going forward. Pluto TV CEO Tom Ryan will stay on as the head of the subsidiary, according to Tuesday’s release.

Pluto TV is one of a handful of budding ad-supported streaming services. The company has been specializing in a linear-like experience, presenting live streams next to scheduled OTT programming in a grid-like electronic programming guide. It attracts more than 12 million users a month, according to Tuesday’s announcement.

Pluto has been streaming video through its own apps, and has struck partnerships with smart TV manufacturers to directly integrate into their devices. One example for this is the company’s partnership with Vizio, which has Pluto powering Vizio’s WatchFree streaming service. More than 60% of the company’s audience watches the service on connected TVs.

Related

Viacom now wants to use Pluto to monetize its library content through ad-supported streaming, as well as give additional distribution to content from its Viacom Digital Studios subsidiary. The media company plans for Pluto to remain free, and use the platform to further promote its paid digital services, including Noggin and Comedy Central Now.

Viacom was quick to assure pay TV operators Tuesday that it has no plans to change the distribution strategy for its core assets, which include TV networks like Nickelodeon, Comedy Central and MTV. Instead, the company plans to give operators a chance to distribute Pluto as a value-add to its broadband-only subscribers.

Pluto TV had raised around $52 million in funding, with funders including Scripps Network, Samsung Ventures, Sky and U.S. Venture Partners.

Viacom had been in talks with multiple ad-supported streaming services, including Pluto TV and Tubi, about a possible acquisition for some time. The Pluto acquisition comes about half a year after Viacom acquired AwesomenessTV from Verizon. That acquisition was followed by some significant cost-cutting, with Viacom laying off around 100 employees just a month later.

Popular on Variety

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

More Digital

  • Bob Bakish Variety Cover Story

    Viacom Has Acquired Pluto TV Streaming Service for $340M

    Viacom has acquired Los Angeles-based video streaming service Pluto TV for $340 million in cash, both companies confirmed Tuesday. “Today marks an important step forward in Viacom’s evolution, as we work to move both our company and the industry forward,” said Viacom CEO Bob Bakish in a statement. “Pluto TV’s unique and market-leading product, combined [...]

  • Bob PittmanVariety Entertainment Summit at CES,

    iHeartMedia Bankruptcy Plan Approved, CEO Bob Pittman's Contract Renewed

    A U.S. court has approved the bankruptcy plan of iHeartMedia, the biggest radio broadcaster in the U.S., which will shave down its crushing debt load and separate iHeartMedia from Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings. The company said chairman and CEO Bob Pittman and Rich Bressler, president, COO and CFO, have extended their contracts by four years. [...]

  • Instagram Logo

    Netflix Lets iOS Users Share Movies, Shows to Instagram Stories

    Netflix is tapping into Instagram Stories for some word-of-mouth promotion: The streaming video service rolled out a new Instagram integration Tuesday that allows iOS users to share their favorite movies and TV shows via Stories. To do so, users simply select the title of their choice within the Netflix iOS app, and then share it [...]

  • Brian Lockhart - ESPN+

    ESPN Hires NFL Media's Brian Lockhart to Head ESPN+ Original Content

    ESPN recruited Brian Lockhart, who has spent more than a decade at NFL Media, as executive producer of original content for the ESPN+ subscription-streaming service. Lockhart will oversee strategy and development for all ESPN+ original programming initiatives, including new projects as well as existing shows such as “Detail,” “More Than an Athlete,” “The Board Room,” [...]

  • Roma

    Netflix Joins the Motion Picture Association of America

    UPDATED WASHINGTON — Netflix has joined the Motion Picture Association of America, a move that reflects its evolution as a major player in the movie business. The MPAA currently has six major studios as members, and it collected about $38 million in membership dues in 2017, according to its most recent filing with the IRS. [...]

  • The Expanse

    Amazon Launching 'The Expanse' Seasons 1-3 Worldwide Ahead of Season 4 Premiere

    Amazon has acquired worldwide subscription-streaming rights to the first three seasons of “The Expanse,” the space thriller that originally aired on Syfy, leading up to Prime Video’s debut of season 4 later in 2019. Seasons 1-2 of “The Expanse” are currently available in the U.S. on Prime Video. All three seasons, comprising 36 episodes in [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad