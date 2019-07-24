Vevo Hires Scott Anderson as New Engineering & Product Head

Music video streaming company Vevo has hired Scott Anderson as its new senior vice president of engineering and product, the company announced Wednesday morning. Anderson is joining the company from healthcare startup Conversa Health, where he served as chief technology officer.

Prior to that, Anderson worked as director of engineering for Walmart Labs, developing mobile apps for the e-commerce giant.

“I am very happy to be joining the team at Vevo, their positioning at the intersection of music and technology was a real draw for me and leveraging my experience will be key to ensuring we can provide first class services and platforms to our clients and partners,” Anderson said in a statement.

“Scott is a great addition to our team – his expertise in engineering and product spaces will really help shape our organization and deliver the best experience to our customers and clients,” added Vevo CEO Alan Price. “Scott has a proven track record building teams that are self-motivated to innovate, and I look forward to working with him.”

Anderson joins Vevo after the company largely moved away from running its own consumer-facing apps and website, instead refocusing on distribution partners, with a big emphasis on YouTube. As part of that strategy, Vevo has been looking to optimize its YouTube presence, which includes picking better pictures to increase video views.