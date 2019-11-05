Vevo Reveals Its 2020 ‘Artists to Watch’

Vevo has released the complete list for its 2020 Vevo DSCVR “Artists to Watch” campaign.

“Artists to Watch,” now in its sixth year, presents 20 artists Vevo believes will break through in the coming year, according to the announcement. The platform will premiere two performances from one artist per day, with the rollout culminating on November 29th.

Past alumni of the program include Billie Eilish, Alessia Cara, Little Simz, SlowThai and Lewis Capaldi.

“DSCVR Artists to Watch is a key program for Vevo and now in its 6th year demonstrates our commitment to championing emerging artists.” says JP Evangelista, SVP of Content, Programming & Marketing. “The Vevo team takes great pride in fostering new talent and helping expose our audience to artists we feel will make an impact in the forthcoming year. We’re excited to shine a light on these 20 artists, and watch as they continue to grow their fan base into 2020.”

A playlist of videos from the 20 artists can be found right here, and is embedded below.

The program launched this week with two exclusive performances of “Comfort Crowd” and “Maniac” from pop artist Conan Gray.

“Having Vevo’s support on my debut album means the world to me,” says Conan, “and gives me faith in what’s happening in music right now, where all artists big and small have a chance to be heard.”

The 2020 Vevo ‘Artists to Watch’ are:

Aitch

Arlo Parks

Awa

Babyjake

Beba

Cautious Clay

Celeste

Conan Gray

Guaynaa

Joy Crookes

Layton Greene

Liily

Lunay

Matt Stell

No Rome

NSG

Pop Smoke

Rilès

Sports Team

Vitão