Veteran Activist Paul Rieckhoff Launches ‘Angry Americans’ Weekly Show With Cadence13

Podcast company Cadence13 has launched a partnership with Paul Rieckhoff, the veterans advocate, author of “Chasing Ghosts,” founder of Iraq & Afghanistan Veterans of America (IAVA), and president and founder of Righteous Media.

Rieckhoff, an Iraq War veteran and a political independent, is hosting the weekly podcast “Angry Americans” in partnership with Cadence13. The show, debuting this month, will explore topical issues with a wide range of guests. Willie Geist (“Sunday Today” and “Morning Joe”) is the inaugural guest.

“If you’re not angry, you’re not paying attention,” said Rieckhoff. “’Angry Americans’ will be a place where listeners from all political and social backgrounds can come together to be informed and inspired. They will also find community — and ways to channel anger, frustration and patriotism into positive change. I’m thrilled to partner with Cadence13 on this project to elevate some of the most important issues, people and causes in America.

“Angry Americans” will be a place for real talk, with top leaders. It will be a wake-up call that engages and empowers listeners. Cadence13 is a leader, and the Righteous Media team and I look forward to making an impact with them.”

Chris Corcoran, chief content officer, Cadence13, added, “Paul Rieckhoff is a force of nature who brings passion, patriotism and purpose to everything he does. We are excited to add Paul and his passionate, independent, important voice to the podcast audience.”

Rieckhoff is a frequent contributor to “The Rachel Maddow Show,” “Morning Joe,” “CNN New Day,” CNN.com, and Defense One.