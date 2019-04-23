×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Verizon Will Resell YouTube TV to Wireless, Broadband Customers Across U.S.

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
YouTube TV
CREDIT: Courtesy of YouTube

Verizon has turned to Google for over-the-top TV: The telco will market and resell YouTube TV to wireless and Fios broadband customers nationwide — leading with 5G early adopters — under a pact with the internet giant.

The companies didn’t announce YouTube TV pricing, availability or other details; a Verizon rep said only that the reseller deal will launch later in 2019. Under the pact, Verizon said it will offer “unique, high-value YouTube TV promotions” across platforms.

This month Google hiked the price of YouTube TV earlier to $50 per month for the 70-plus channel package, an increase of 25% or 43% depending a customer’s existing subscription package.

Verizon last fall tapped YouTube TV for its 5G home broadband launch, including three months free of the OTT television package for initial customers in four markets including L.A.

At one time, Verizon was assembling its own OTT television package, but shifted gears to team with other services instead. It had paid around $200 million for Intel’s OnCue internet TV division, which it used to launch mobile-video service Go90 (before shutting that down last year).

Related

Under the new Verizon-YouTube partnership, “we’re making it simple and seamless for Verizon’s customers to sign up to enjoy YouTube TV on-the-go on their mobile phones or tablets or at home on their big-screen devices,” Heather Rivera, YouTube’s global head of product partnerships at YouTube.

Verizon positioned the YouTube TV deal as giving it a marketing tool to push 5G wireless, which it has begun deploying in more areas. The telco said it plans to on-board other content partners as well.

“As we pave the path forward on 5G, we’ll continue to bring our customers options and access to premium content by teaming up with the best providers in the industry and leveraging our network as-a service strategy,” Erin McPherson, Verizon’s head of content strategy and acquisition, said in a statement.

YouTube TV, which debuted two years ago, is now available in every U.S. market, providing local ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC stations in more than 90% of those (and three of the four in remaining markets) and cable networks including ESPN, CNN, HGTV, TNT, TBS, Food Network, and FX. YouTube TV includes cable networks and VOD programming from Disney, Fox, WarnerMedia, NBCUniversal and Discovery; absent from the lineup are A+E Networks and Viacom.

YouTube TV provides up to six accounts per household and three simultaneous video streams. Each user account has its own unique recommendations and personal DVR with no storage-space limits (although recordings are deleted after nine months).

Popular on Variety

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

More Digital

  • Woman lying on a sofa holding

    The Streaming Wars' Other Battlefront: User Experience as Important as Content, Survey Finds

    Content is king — but the queen for direct-to-consumer streaming services is overall user experience, according to a new study. It’s well understood that the price/value ratio for subscription VOD hinges on access to content, including exclusive originals and popular library titles. But just as important is an SVOD offering’s ease-of-use and other consumer-friendly features, [...]

  • Mission Impossible 2

    APOS: Paramount+ Streaming Service to Expand to Brazil, Latin America

    The Paramount+ subscription video-on-demand (SVoD) service is to begin operations in Latin America and Brazil from next month. The moves are made possible by deals with Claro Video and with Brazil’s NET. The South America expansion in in addition to the platform’s existing presence in the Nordic region and Central and Eastern Europe. The deal [...]

  • A Man Walks Into the Cnn

    CNN Launches Channel on Pluto TV Free Streaming Service

    CNN programming is coming to Pluto TV, Viacom’s free streaming TV service, on a dedicated channel launching for users in the U.S. Tuesday. To be clear, however, it’s not CNN’s live broadcast feed — that’s available only to pay-TV customers on traditional cable or satellite services, and via authenticated access on the web and mobile [...]

  • YouTube TV

    Verizon Will Resell YouTube TV to Wireless, Broadband Customers Across U.S.

    Verizon has turned to Google for over-the-top TV: The telco will market and resell YouTube TV to wireless and Fios broadband customers nationwide — leading with 5G early adopters — under a pact with the internet giant. The companies didn’t announce YouTube TV pricing, availability or other details; a Verizon rep said only that the [...]

  • Singapore's Mediacorp Unveils Trip of Content

    APOS: Singapore's Mediacorp Unveils Wattpad, Vice Media Deals

    Singapore’s state-backed Mediacorp has struck a trio of new content production deals. They span partnerships with new tech incubators and producers Wattpad and Vice Media, and a series production deal with Spackman Entertainment. Mediacorp says that the trio of moves reflect an initiative to broaden its content ecosystem, explore fresh ideas and new approaches to [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad