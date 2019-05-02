×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Verizon Media Said to Be Looking for Tumblr Buyer

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
tumblr-logo
CREDIT: Courtesy of Oath

Verizon Media, the telco’s digital content unit, is looking for a buyer for its blogging platform Tumblr, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday. The sale comes amid users turning their back on Tumblr, and Verizon struggling to monetize its user-generated content.

A Verizon Media spokesperson declined to comment.

There is no word on how much money Verizon is looking to get from a sale, but it’s unlikely anywhere close to some of the site’s previous valuations. Yahoo acquired Tumblr for $1.1 billion in 2013. Verizon got its hands on the site when it acquired Yahoo in 2017.

Tumblr was at one point enormously popular with teens and other users looking for a mixture of blogging and social networking, and has to date amassed some 172 billion posts on 465.4 million individualblogs. However, user numbers have been steadily declining as its audience has moved on to other social networks.

Emarketer estimated Thursday that Tumblr’s U.S. user base peaked 2 years ago, and has since declined from 20.9 million to 18.8 million monthly active users. The service now has a U.S. audience share of less than 10% among social networks, according to Emarketer’s estimates.

Related

Verizon Media’s difficulties to monetize Tumblr manifested themselves in last year’s decision to ban adult content from the platform. Tumblr has previously been one of the most permissive social networks with regards to adult content, and the decision to ban this type of content led to a backlash among its users.

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

More Digital

  • tumblr-logo

    Verizon Media Said to Be Looking for Tumblr Buyer

    Verizon Media, the telco’s digital content unit, is looking for a buyer for its blogging platform Tumblr, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday. The sale comes amid users turning their back on Tumblr, and Verizon struggling to monetize its user-generated content. A Verizon Media spokesperson declined to comment. There is no word on how much [...]

  • Bill Clinton Appreciation on Chelsea Clinton

    Bill and Chelsea Clinton Launch Podcast About Their Foundation

    President Bill Clinton and Chelsea Clinton are jumping on the podcasting bandwagon. The former U.S. president and his daughter, who is vice chair of the Clinton Foundation, launched a new podcast, “Why Am I Telling You This?” The series will feature conversations with President Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, Clinton Foundation staff, partners and special guests — [...]

  • Alex Jones Infowars

    Facebook Bans Alex Jones, Milo Yiannopoulos, Other Far-Right Figures

    Facebook permanently banned Infowars founder Alex Jones, far-right provocateurs Milo Yiannopoulos and Laura Loomer as well as other prominent far-right figures from its platform on Thursday. The bans follow a previous announcement that the company wasn’t going to allow white nationalism and separatism on its platform anymore. Other far-right figures affected by the ban include [...]

  • Spotify

    Spotify Is Testing Voice Ads

    Spotify wants its listeners to literally respond to ads: The company has begun to test voice ads, which encourage listeners to give voce commands in order to explore additional content related to the ad. The test is limited to a subset of U.S.-based users of Spotify’s free, ad-supported tier. One of the ads being tested [...]

  • Palmer Luckey Oculus Founder Palmer Luckey

    Oculus Founder Palmer Luckey Gives Quest Headset a Thumbs-Up

    Oculus founder and former Facebook employee Palmer Luckey took to Twitter Wednesday night to express his support for the Oculus Quest, Facebook’s latest VR headset that will go on sale later this month. “I endorse Oculus Quest,” Luckey tweeted — a show of support that’s notable, especially since Luckey’s departure from Facebook wasn’t exactly amicable. [...]

  • Katie Couric Olympics

    Katie Couric Lands Weekly Show With People Mag About 'Overlooked Women'

    Katie Couric’s career as a digital storyteller continues: She’s been tapped to host “#SeeHer Story,” an inspirational weekly digital series spotlighting “often-overlooked women” for People magazine. The show is part of parent company Meredith’s slate of seven new shows centered around the #SeeHer movement, an initiative launched by the Association of National Advertisers to promote [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad