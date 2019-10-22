×

Verizon Will Give One Year of Disney Plus for Free to All Unlimited Wireless Customers

New Fios broadband, 5G home wireless internet customers also eligible for 12-month free offer

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Disney-Plus-mobile-app
CREDIT: Courtesy of Disney

Verizon is giving away Disney Plus — the Mouse House’s new streaming service debuting next month — free for one year to all of its wireless customers on unlimited-data plans, under a broad new partnership between the two companies.

When Disney Plus launches Nov. 12, the telco will begin offering 12 months of the video-streaming service to all new and existing 4G LTE and 5G unlimited wireless customers. In addition, Verizon will extend the same offer to new Fios broadband or 5G home wireless internet customers. After the one-year promo pricing expires, Verizon customers will revert to the regular $6.99 monthly subscription price (unless they cancel Disney Plus).

The pact — under which Verizon is the exclusive U.S. wireless carrier partner for Disney Plus — should provide an immediate shot in the arm for Disney Plus’ initial subscriber count.

Disney Plus is the dedicated streaming home for movies and TV shows from all of the media conglomerate’s brands, including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars. In the first year, Disney Plus is slated to release more than 25 original series and 10 original films and documentaries, including “The Mandalorian,” from executive producer and writer Jon Favreau, and “Lady and the Tramp,” a remake of the 1955 animated film.

The Disney Plus service also will be the exclusive subscription-streaming service for films released by Walt Disney Studios in 2019 and beyond, including “Captain Marvel,” “Avengers: Endgame,” “Aladdin,” “Toy Story 4,” “The Lion King,” “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,” “Frozen 2,”and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” along with a slew of Disney library titles.

“The launch of Disney Plus kicks off a new era of streaming for The Walt Disney Company, bringing nearly a century’s worth of content from our iconic studios to consumers directly,” Kevin Mayer, chairman of Disney’s Direct-to-Consumer & International segment, said in a statement. “We’re excited to share this moment with Verizon and bring Disney Plus to the millions of customers across its award-winning wireless network.”

Verizon chief Hans Vestberg added, “Giving Verizon customers an unprecedented offer and access to Disney Plus on the platform of their choice is yet another example of our commitment to provide the best premium content available through key partnerships on behalf of our customers.”

The ad-free Disney Plus service will provide up to four concurrent streams per account, as well as the ability for subscribers to download content for offline viewing and get personalized recommendations for up to seven different profiles.

At launch, Verizon customers will be able to activate their Disney Plus subscription on a selection of mobile and connected-TV devices, including gaming consoles, streaming media players, and smart TVs. The telco provides more info on the offer at verizon.com/disneyplus.

In a similar promo, Apple, which bows the Apple TV Plus streaming package on Nov. 1, is granting a year of free access to customers who purchase a new device. Otherwise, it’s priced at $4.99 per month.

Verizon’s deal with Disney is emblematic of a trend in recent years: As wireless subscriber growth has slowed, carriers have turned to deals with streaming services to reel in new customers.

For example, T-Mobile covers the cost of various Netflix packages for unlimited wireless customers who take at least two lines. The carrier also inked a deal with Jeffrey Katzenberg’s Quibi to be the exclusive wireless distribution partner for the mobile-video service’s launch (though the companies haven’t yet provided details about what that will mean).

AT&T offers customers on its top-tier Unlimited &More Premium plan a choice of one entertainment service for no extra charge — including HBO, Showtime or Spotify — for no extra charge. AT&T also is gearing up for the launch next spring of HBO Max, which will likely have a promotional tie-in with the wireless side of the house. And Sprint, which is trying to merge with T-Mobile, bundles in Hulu’s entry-level tier with ads (normally $5.99 per month) with Sprint Unlimited plans.

Popular on Variety

More Digital

  • Disney-Plus-mobile-app

    Verizon Will Give One Year of Disney Plus for Free to All Unlimited Wireless Customers

    Verizon is giving away Disney Plus — the Mouse House’s new streaming service debuting next month — free for one year to all of its wireless customers on unlimited-data plans, under a broad new partnership between the two companies. When Disney Plus launches Nov. 12, the telco will begin offering 12 months of the video-streaming [...]

  • Discovery Launching Free Streaming Service Dplay

    Discovery Launching Free Streaming Service Dplay in the U.K. and Ireland

    Discovery is making a free-streaming play in the U.K. and Ireland with the launch of Dplay. The ad-supported service launches this week. It will be programmed with content from Discovery’s bouquet of free-TV channels in the U.K., which includes Quest, Food Network, and former UKTV brands Really and Home. The lineup of launch titles includes: [...]

  • Doug Scott - Twitch

    Twitch Recruits Zynga's Doug Scott as Chief Marketing Officer

    Doug Scott is leaving as game company Zynga’s marketing boss to become Twitch’s CMO. Scott assumes the CMO role at Twitch after previous chief marketing officer Kate Jhaveri exited this summer to become the NBA’s top marketing exec. News of Scott’s hire comes less than a month after Twitch launched a redesigned logo and site, [...]

  • Carter Hansen - VidCon

    VidCon Hires Ex-AwesomenessTV Exec Carter Hansen to Head Conference Programming

    VidCon hired Carter Hansen, a founding executive at AwesomenessTV, as VP of programming to oversee conference programming and content for the internet-video events producer. In the newly created role, Hansen reports to VidCon GM Jim Louderback and will be based in Viacom’s Hollywood office. As part of overseeing programming worldwide for VidCon’s community, creator and [...]

  • The Boys Amazon Prime

    Nielsen Adds Amazon Prime Video to SVOD Measurement, With Limitations

    After two years of measuring Netflix viewing, Nielsen has now added Amazon Prime Video to the mix of subscription-streaming services it tracks — and with the same set of limitations. Nielsen’s SVOD Content Ratings originally launched in October 2017 with Netflix. According to the research firm, the addition of Amazon Prime Video measurement will let [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad