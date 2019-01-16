×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Verizon Bundles Apple Music With Top-Tier Unlimited Wireless Plans for No Extra Charge

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
apple music
CREDIT: Apple

Verizon has expanded its ties to Apple — offering wireless subscribers on its two most expensive unlimited plans access to the Apple Music for no extra charge.

Starting Jan. 17, Apple Music will be included in Verizon’s Beyond Unlimited and Above Unlimited plans, the telco announced Tuesday. For Apple, the bundling agreement promises to augment its subscriber base as it battles Spotify and others in the competitive music-streaming market.

Last August, Verizon introduced an offer giving all customers on unlimited plans six months of Apple Music for free. Customers choosing Verizon’s cheapest unlimited-data tier, Go Unlimited, can still get six months of Apple Music free (after which it will cost the regular $9.99 per month).

Apple Music as of November 2018 had 56 million total subscribers (including paid and free-trial users), according to a Financial Times report. It’s still well behind Spotify, which reported 87 million paid subs worldwide as of the end of the third quarter of 2018.

Verizon customers on Beyond Unlimited and Above Unlimited packages can access Apple Music’s over 50 million tracks by either streaming them over 4G LTE or Wi-Fi, or by downloading songs for offline playback. Apple Music subscribers can access the service on multiple devices, including iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, PCs and Macs, HomePod, CarPlay and Android devices. Last month, Amazon announced a partnership to bring Apple Music to the Echo line of smart speakers.

The Above Unlimited plan starts at $100 per line per month ($60 per line with auto-pay on an account with four lines) and includes 75 GB of 4G LTE data along with HD video streaming, 20 GB of mobile hotspot data, and 500 GB of Verizon Cloud storage. Beyond Unlimited starts at $90 per line per month ($50 per line with auto-pay and four lines) and includes 22 GB of LTE data with HD video and 15 GB of mobile hotspot data.

Popular on Variety

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

More Digital

  • apple music

    Verizon Bundles Apple Music With Top-Tier Unlimited Wireless Plans for No Extra Charge

    Verizon has expanded its ties to Apple — offering wireless subscribers on its two most expensive unlimited plans access to the Apple Music for no extra charge. Starting Jan. 17, Apple Music will be included in Verizon’s Beyond Unlimited and Above Unlimited plans, the telco announced Tuesday. For Apple, the bundling agreement promises to augment [...]

  • Infowars Alex Jones

    Roku Removes Infowars Channel Following Backlash

    Roku has taken the Infowars channel off its platform after the streaming device faced criticism for carrying the controversial program hosted by right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. “After the InfoWars channel became available, we heard from concerned parties and have determined that the channel should be removed from our platform,” stated the company’s tweet on [...]

  • SAMUEL L. JACKSON in Glass. M.

    ‘Glass’ Again Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Universal Pictures claims the top spot in spending for the second week in a row with “Glass.” Ads placed for the superhero thriller had an estimated media value of $9.89 million through Sunday for 1,183 national [...]

  • Snap Inc

    Snap CFO Tim Stone to Leave Company

    Snapchat corporate parent Snap Inc. is facing another major executive departure: The company’s chief financial officer Tim Stone is on his way out, Snap revealed in a regulatory filing Tuesday afternoon. Stone will stay with the company to find a new candidate for his position for the time being, according to the filing. His last [...]

  • birdbox Sandra Bullock

    Will Netflix's Latest Price Hike Spur a Customer Backlash?

    Netflix is rolling out its biggest price increase to date — including hiking the standard HD plan from $10.99 to $12.99 per month — for all subscribers in the U.S. and parts of Latin America. The obvious risk: Some customers will see the higher prices as a reason to bail on Netflix, while there’s also [...]

  • Alex Jones Infowars

    Roku Faces Criticism Over Infowars Channel

    Streaming device maker Roku faced a backlash Tuesday over its decision to carry a channel for Infowars, the controversial website of right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. The company responded by saying that Infowars wasn’t currently violating its terms of use. The uproar over Roky carrying Infowars comes a few months after most other major platforms, [...]

  • BTS 'Burn the Stage: The Movie'

    BTS 'Burn the Stage: The Movie' Documentary Set to Hit YouTube Premium Service

    “Burn the Stage: The Movie,” a documentary following K-pop group BTS on their 2017 concert tour, will be streaming on the YouTube Premium subscription service starting this Friday. The movie is based on the previous YouTube original series “BTS: Burn the Stage.” Since its release in theaters worldwide last November, “Burn the Stage: The Movie” has [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad