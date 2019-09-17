×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

VENN Raises $17 Million to Launch a Cheddar-like TV Network for Gaming

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
Venn co-founders
CREDIT: Courtesy of VENN

Video game industry veterans Ariel Horn and Ben Kusin have raised a massive $17 million seed funding round to launch a new gaming-focused TV network called VENN. Short for Video Game Entertainment and News Network, VENN wants to mix esports with Twitch-style video game streaming and other gaming-related entertainment content when it launches in 2020.

The funding round is being co-led by esports investment fund Bitkraft and private investment company Eldridge Industries. Other investors include Riot Games co-founder Marc Merril, Blizzard Entertainment co-founder Mike Morhaime, Twitch co-founder Kenin Lin, aXiomatic Gaming, Bertelsmann’s BDMI, YuChiang Cheng, Lifeline Financial Group and Reimagined Ventures.

VENN’s co-founders both have many years of experience in the entertainment and gaming industry under their belt. Kusin used to work for Electronic Arts before becoming the global director for new media and strategic alliances at Vivendi Universal Games. Horn used to be a NBC Universal executive who went on to become the global head of esports content at Riot Games.

Related

Now, the duo wants to worth together to build a kind of next-generation TV network for gamers that goes far beyond esports tournaments. “Esports is a narrow $2 billion industry,” Kusin said during a recent interview with Variety. Gaming as a whole on the other hand was a $150 billion industry, he argued. “And yet, it doesn’t have a dedicated TV network.”

To prepare for the network’s launch, its co-founders plan to build out 2 studios, one in New York and one in Los Angeles. The goal is to produce 55 hours of original programming per week at launch, said Kusin. Some of that content will come from video game streamers already popular on Twitch and YouTube, which VENN wants to and give additional resources to professionalize their programming. “The type of content we are trying to create is proven already,” Horn said.

VENN is scheduled to launch by mid-2020, and broadcast on internet-based TV subscription services, free live video services like Pluto, and live streaming services like Twitch. Additionally, VENN will make some of its content available on demand on social networks, Kusin said. “Anywhere where our customers are consuming content, we want to be,” he said.

It’s no accident if that distribution strategy sounds a bit like what Cheddar is doing in the news space. Kusin readily admitted that the duo had been inspired by the news network. “We are fans of it,” he said.

Popular on Variety

More Digital

  • Venn co-founders

    VENN Raises $17 Million to Launch a Cheddar-like TV Network for Gaming

    Video game industry veterans Ariel Horn and Ben Kusin have raised a massive $17 million seed funding round to launch a new gaming-focused TV network called VENN. Short for Video Game Entertainment and News Network, VENN wants to mix esports with Twitch-style video game streaming and other gaming-related entertainment content when it launches in 2020. [...]

  • Amazon Music

    Amazon Music Unveils HD: the ‘Highest Quality Audio’ for Streaming

    Amazon Music today became the first of the three major streaming services to offer high-definition sound with the launch of Amazon Music HD. According to the announcement, the service offers a new tier of high quality, lossless audio with more than 50 million songs in High Definition, and millions of songs in Ultra High Definition, which it claims [...]

  • United Talent Agency Reveals New Logo

    UTA Unveils New Logo, Corporate Image

    UTA raised the curtain Monday on a new corporate logo. The three-dimensional image is meant to emphasize the talent agency’s focus on uniting ideas, opportunities and talent. Building signage with the new logo will go up next month at UTA’s headquarters in Beverly Hills. “Our new identity captures the multiple facets and intersections of our [...]

  • Altice One set-top

    Amazon Prime Video Coming to Altice's Optimum, Suddenlink Cable Services

    Altice USA plans to launch Amazon Prime Video for Optimum and Suddenlink cable customers nationwide in the next few months, under a pact announced Monday. Altice is the third pay-TV operator in the U.S. with a distribution deal for Amazon Prime Video, after Comcast and Cox Communications. The cable operator is adding Prime Video to [...]

  • youtube leanback screenshot

    YouTube to Shut Down Leanback Web TV Interface on October 2

    YouTube is getting ready to retire its TV-optimized browser interface, also known as YouTube Leanback, on October 2, Variety has learned. The move comes as YouTube is putting a bigger emphasis on its native TV apps, but also represents a blow to users who directly connected their PCs to their TVs. YouTube started to inform [...]

  • Terminator: Dark Fate

    Paramount & Adobe Launch ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ Trailer Remix Contest

    Adobe has teamed up with Paramount Pictures to launch a remix contest for the trailer of “Terminator: Dark Fate,” which is set to debut in theaters November 1. The winner of the contest will get $10,000 as well as a one-year Adobe Creative Cloud membership and a private screening of the movie for up to [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad