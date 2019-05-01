Variety and Vudu Partner on Weekly Entertainment Magazine Show

Vudu, Walmart’s streaming service, on Wednesday announced “Variety’s First Look,” a new entertainment magazine show to air exclusively on the platform.

This weekly branded, half-hour program will be produced by Variety Content Studio, the branded content arm of Variety. “Variety’s First Look” will give Vudu viewers inside access to films and TV shows as only Variety can. The series will provide a lively, engaging look at the latest entertainment news and deep dives into shows available for streaming on Vudu.

“Variety’s First Look” will include hosted studio segments, red carpet coverage, celebrity interviews, and behind-the-scenes looks at the people and crafts who make the shows viewers love. Actors, directors, producers and other figures in and around the entertainment industry will be profiled. The series will also include viewing picks from Walmart employees around the world, along with user-generated content from Vudu viewers.

Production is slated to start in the third quarter of 2019, with the show set to debut in the fall.

Vudu made the announcement as part of its presentation at the Digital Content Newfronts in New York City.