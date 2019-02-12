Variety Announces Inaugural Silicon Valley Summit

Variety is launching its first-ever Silicon Valley summit with Silicon Valleywood, a half-day exploration into the convergence of technology and entertainment.

Beginning April 23 at the Rosewood Hotel in Menlo Park, Calif., Silicon Valleywood will bring together leaders from both the Hollywood and tech communities in an effort to spark conversation centered on the issues and trends emerging within the media and technology industries.

“There has always been interest at Variety to create a thought-leadership event in Silicon Valley. We are so pleased that 2019 is the year to make it happen,” said Variety’s group publisher and chief revenue officer Michelle Sobrino-Stearns. “These two dynamic industries are now bridging the divide in content creation and distribution. It’s exciting to create a platform for these players, who are changing the way Hollywood makes content, through discourse.”

During the invite-only summit, audience members will learn how to advance data strategies for the creation of more effective advertising and marketing campaigns alongside more effective methods to capture a consumer group with little time and numerous viewing options.

PwC, a professional services leader to both the technology and media industries as well as a longstanding partner of Variety’s Innovate Summit, will also join Variety as a presenting sponsor for the inaugural event.

“Technology is allowing us to reimagine the possible in the entertainment ecosystem,” said Mark McCaffrey, the U.S. technology, media, and telecommunications sector leader for PwC. “From creation to distribution to consumption, tech and media companies share many of the same challenges around customer experience. We are pleased to join Variety for this exclusive event exploring innovative growth models.”

Variety will announce the line-up of participating speakers and panelists shortly.

For ticket inquiries and additional event information, visit http://www.variety.com/siliconvalleywood.