‘Vader Immortal Episode II’ Featuring Maya Rudolph Launches on Oculus Quest, Rift VR Headsets

Lucasfilm’s ILMxLab is back for more “Star Wars” virtual reality action: The studio released “Vader Immortal Episode II” on Facebook’s Oculus Quest VR headset Wednesday. The new episode features Maya Rudolph as the voice of ZO-E3, a robot sidekick.

Just as the previous iteration, Episode II will once again combine a narrative experience with a lightsaber dojo where players can use the force to face off against enemies.

“At its core, ‘Vader Immortal’ allows audiences to explore one central question: what would it be like for you to be a hero in a ‘Star Wars’ adventure, and learn firsthand about Darth Vader’s mysterious plans,” asked ILMxLab senior producer Alyssa Finley during the keynote. “We can’t wait for audiences to continue their journey with Episode II.”

ILMxLab also released a trailer for “Vader Immortal Episode II” Wednesday:

Developing.