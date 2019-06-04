×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

USA Today’s New AR Game Lets You Block Penalty Kicks Like Alyssa Naeher

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
United States Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher dives for the ball during the the first half of the game against Australia in the Tournament of Champions at Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Hartford, Connecticut, USA 29 July 2018.Tournament of Champions Soccer, East Hartford, USA - 29 Jul 2018
CREDIT: CJ GUNTHER/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

USA Today launched a new Women’s World Cup augmented reality (AR) experience as part of its mobile apps Tuesday that gives users a chance to step into the shoes of Team USA goalie Alyssa Naeher. With the help of AR, users can practice blocking penalty kicks from a life-size goal, including some that approach with 80 miles per hour — speeds that Naeher will be facing once the World Cup officially starts later this week.

Gannett and USA Today emerging technology director Ray Soto readily admitted that he hadn’t been able to block any of those super-fast balls either when he demonstrated the experience at the sidelines of the Augmented World Expo in Santa Clara, Calif. last week. “You really don’t know where this is going to go, but I don’t think Alyssa does either,” he said.

Soto said that his team initially just planned to include those 80 mph shots in the experience, but quickly realized that this would be too overwhelming for most users. That’s why the experience now also includes a much more manageable training phase, as well as an intermediate stage with balls coming in at 40 mph.

The entire experience is modeled after real penalty kicks, tasking users to block 5 shots. It is being narrated in part by Naeher herself, who Soto’s team recently got to scan and turn into a 3D AR hologram. “Team USA and Alyssa were fantastic,” he said.

In addition to the goalkeeper experience, USA Today is also launching a second AR component, which introduces Team USA on the field in a tabletop-like setting. Soto said that the app would be constantly updated to reflect any changes in Team USA’s line-up. The two-part AR experience went  live within USA Today’s iOS and Android apps Tuesday.

More Actors on Actors:

  • Julia Roberts On the Dark, Original

    Julia Roberts on ‘Pretty Woman’s’ Original Violent Ending

  • Why Julia Roberts Never Thought of

    Why Julia Roberts Never Thought of Herself as ‘America’s Sweetheart’

  • Patricia Arquette Actors on Actors Nude

    Patricia Arquette on Overcoming Her Fear of Nude Scenes

  • Emilia Clarke Actors on Actors 2019

    Emilia Clarke’s Biggest ‘Game of Thrones’ Regret

  • Emilia Clarke AoA

    Emilia Clarke Had to Be Sewn Into Her 'Game of Thrones' Costume

  • Actors on Actors: Emilia Clark and

    Actors on Actors: Emilia Clarke and Regina Hall (Full Video)

  • Regina Hall Scary Movie Actors on

    Regina Hall on What Scared Her About ‘Scary Movie’

  • Billy Porter Talks New York AIDS

    Billy Porter on Living Through the AIDS Epidemic: ‘It Was a Dark, Dark Time’

  • Emilia Clarke Opens Up About Surviving

    Emilia Clarke: 'Daenerys Literally Saved My Life' After Two Brain Aneurysms

  • Actors on Actors: Julia Roberts and

    Actors on Actors: Julia Roberts and Patricia Arquette (Full Video)

More Digital

  • Robert Downey Jr. Doctor Dolittle

    Robert Downey Jr. Announces Footprint Coalition to Clean Up the World With Advanced Tech

    Actor Robert Downey Jr. used his part of the opening keynote for Amazon’s Re:Mars conference in Las Vegas Tuesday evening to announce the launch of a new organization that is committed to using advanced technologies for the good of the environment. The Footprint Coalition, as the group is called, is scheduled to officially launch by [...]

  • U.S. Capitol

    Will the U.S. Break Up Big Tech? Don't Hold Your Breath

    Saber-rattling from D.C. about curbing the power of tech titans Google, Facebook, Amazon and Apple has gotten louder. The growing backlash against Silicon Valley giants, who are viewed as harming competitors and wielding inordinate power over a key sector of the economy, could become part of the conversation in the 2020 U.S. presidential election. But [...]

  • vice_logo

    Vice Media Lays Off Two Top Digital Editors, Names New Senior Team

    UPDATED: Vice Media, in a shakeup of its digital editorial team, laid off two top editors — Vice.com editor-in-chief Jonathan Smith and managing editor Rachel Schallom. At the same time, Vice announced several new appointments: Erika Allen, most recently with New York Magazine’s The Cut, has rejoined the company as executive managing editor, reporting to [...]

  • Crackle Plus president Philippe Guelton

    New Crackle Owner Sets Leadership Team for Joint Venture With Sony Pictures Television

    Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, the majority owner of the Crackle Plus free streaming-video joint venture with Sony Pictures Television, announced Philippe Guelton, a digital-media and publishing veteran, as president of the JV. Guelton, who joined CSS Entertainment in January 2019, also will remain as executive VP of CSS Entertainment and president of VOD [...]

  • spotify stations

    Spotify’s Stations App Now Available in the U.S.

    Spotify’s personalized radio app Stations is now available to U.S. consumers: The free app, which offers music fans a way to stream curated and personalized radio stations similar to Pandora, debuted on the U.S. App Store and Google Play Monday. Techcrunch was first to spot the release Tuesday. “Easily create stations for all the music [...]

  • Apple CEO Tim Cook

    Apple CEO Denies the Tech Giant Is a Monopoly but Says U.S. 'Scrutiny Is Fair'

    With U.S. regulators and lawmakers stepping up their focus and rhetoric on curbing the power of Silicon Valley’s biggest companies, Apple CEO Tim Cook insisted “we are not a monopoly” and rejected calls to break up the iPhone maker. Cook, in an interview Tuesday with CBS News at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, [...]

  • Tig Notaro

    Tig Notaro Is a Celeb-Clueless Talk-Show Host in Funny Or Die’s New Series

    Tig Notoro is hosting a new talk show in which she interviews famous people like James Van Der Beek – but she apparently has no idea who they are. The stand-up comic, writer, radio contributor and actor hosts “Under a Rock With Tig Notaro,” a six-episode series from Funny Or Die that’s part talk show [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad