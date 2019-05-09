×
‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ Returning for Interactive Special at Netflix

UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT
CREDIT: Eric Liebowitz/Netflix

Kimmy Schmidt, meet Bandersnatch.

Netflix is bringing back “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” for an untitled, one-off interactive special, set to debut in 2020. It’s the first interactive comedy for the streamer.

As with Netflix’s “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” and other interactive shows, viewers will be able to make choices on behalf of the “Kimmy Schmidt” characters and take them down different story branches — and they’ll get different jokes.

Cast returning for the interactive special include Ellie Kemper in the title role, Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski and Carol Kane.

It’s something of a stunt, but there’s no doubt fans of the show will be eager to dive back into the off-kilter world of “Kimmy Schmidt” in a new way. Another goal for Netflix: to drive viewers to rewatch all or part of the existing 51 episodes in the series, or reel in new fans to binge-watch it — thereby extracting more value out of programming that’s already in the bank.

The announcement of the interactive special comes after the fourth and final season of the show dropped in January. In its announcement, Netflix quoted Tina Fey, creator and executive producer of “Kimmy Schmidt,” as saying that the interactive special “will be a great way to officially complete the series.”

Over its four-season run, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” earned 18 Primetime Emmy Award nominations, including for best comedy series, but was shut out from any wins.

The show was created and executive produced by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock. Jeff Richmond, Sam Means and David Miner also serve as executive producers. “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” is a production of Universal Television, Little Stranger, Bevel Gears and 3 Arts Entertainment.

