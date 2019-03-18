×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

All UFC Pay-Per-View Events Moving to ESPN+ Exclusively in U.S. Through 2025

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
UFC 235 Mixed Martial Arts, Las Vegas, USA - 02 Mar 2019
CREDIT: John Locher/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The UFC — in a major jump to digital away from traditional pay TV — inked an expanded pact with ESPN under which all of the mixed martial arts promoter’s pay-per-view events will be available exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. for the next seven years.

Under the agreement, the ESPN+ subscription streaming service will be the only way for MMA fans in America to purchase and watch the UFC’s 12 annual PPV tentpole events through 2025. The deal kicks off with UFC 236 on April 13, featuring a lightweight title fight between Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier. UFC will continue to sell its PPV events to commercial establishments (like bars and restaurants) but individual fans will need to be ESPN+ paying customers to buy the pay-per-views going forward.

UFC, majority owned by Endeavor, originally struck a $1.5 billion, five-year deal last year with the Disney-owned sports programmer, which nabbed the TV rights from Fox Sports. Under the expanded agreement, ESPN’s overall multiplatform rights have also been extended through 2025. ESPN is punching up its relationship with UFC less than three months after going live with the MMA outfit’s content at the start of 2019.

Related

UFC president Dana White, asked in an interview why the exclusive PPV arrangement with ESPN+ was the right move, countered, “Why is it not the right move? Cord-cutting is real. It’s scary the amount of subs dropping every year. Why wouldn’t I want to be aligned with the biggest, baddest sports company in the world?”

White added, “The timing couldn’t be better for us. Now it’s a one-stop shop at ESPN.” Endeavor president Mark Shapiro said the expanded deal “validates the power and fanbase of the sport,” noting UFC has garnered twice as many viewers on ESPN in 2019 versus the same time period last year on Fox Sports 1.

Financial terms of the deal aren’t being disclosed. UFC generated well over $700 million for the 12 months ended March 31, 2018, per estimates from credit-rating agency Moody’s, with a big chunk of that coming from PPV buys.

Clearly, both parties expect the exclusive ESPN+ PPV distribution will result in a bigger haul — even as ESPN cuts pricing on UFC pay-per-view events.

Existing ESPN+ subscribers will be able to purchase UFC PPV events for $59.99 each. That’s compared with UFC’s previous pricing of $64.99 per PPV. In addition, ESPN is rolling out a new bundled option, offering new ESPN+ subscribers 12 months of the service with one UFC PPV event for $79.99 ($30 over the baseline annual plan). And ESPN says it may explore other pricing and packaging options in the months ahead.

The base ESPN+ subscription package will remain $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year, which already offers 20 UFC on ESPN+ Fight Night events and hundreds of hours of other UFC programming, in addition to thousands of other sporting events and original shows.

Disney was eager to pin down the exclusive ESPN+ PPV deal, which was officially clinched on Monday, because it sees the MMA content as a major driver for ESPN+ subscriptions: When the UFC debuted on the streaming service on Jan. 19, ESPN+ signed up 568,000 new subscribers in two days. Last month, Disney said ESPN+ had topped 2 million subscribers, less than a year after its April 2018 launch.

“The extremely successful launch of the UFC on ESPN+ emphatically demonstrated the collective power and scale of ESPN and DTCI [Disney’s Direct-to-Consumer & International division], and we couldn’t be more excited to continue to drive passionate fans to these new pay-per-view experiences,” Jimmy Pitaro, ESPN president and co-chair of Disney Media Networks, said in announcing the new agreement.

ESPN execs argue that ESPN+ is now an absolute must-have for any fan of the UFC and mixed martial arts. “The addition of this content gives ESPN+ subscribers access to the biggest events from UFC,” said Russell Wolff, executive VP and GM of ESPN+. “This is a place where UFC fans will be well served.”

Previously, UFC PPV events have been available through U.S. cable, satellite and telco TV operators including Comcast and DirecTV, as well as via UFC.TV and Amazon Prime Video. Now ESPN+ is the only game in town for UFC’s pay-per-view.

Lawrence Epstein, UFC chief operating officer, said an attractive piece of the PPV deal was that ESPN will be sharing “more robust” data about who’s buying pay-per-view events. “It’s really unlike anything we’ve had with legacy distributors like Comcast and DirecTV,” he said. “The amount of data we were getting on buys from the cable industry was pretty much zero.”

UFC PPV events sold through ESPN+ will include all bouts on the main event fight cards and will be streamed in both English and Spanish. Preliminary bouts for all UFC PPV events will continue to air nationally on ESPN (English) and ESPN Deportes (Spanish) under the original 2018 agreement. In addition, early preliminary bouts will be available to all ESPN+ subscribers, as well as on UFC Fight Pass.

With the newly expanded ESPN deal, UFC’s digital properties (UFC.TV, UFC.com and the UFC app) will continue to serve as a consumer entry point for PPV events but will redirect users to espnplus.com/ppv to purchase and watch the events. Fans must purchase the PPV events on the web, and then can stream it via the web or on the ESPN app. Pay-per-view access to UFC 236, to be held at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, will go on sale April 8 on ESPN+.

ESPN+ is available as an integrated part of the ESPN app on major mobile and connected-TV devices and platforms, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Apple iOS, Android, Roku, Google Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Samsung Smart TVs.

The UFC is just one pillar of the programming on ESPN+, which starting this year will also add MMA fights from the upstart Professional Fighters League. The over-the-top service additionally features hundreds of MLB and NHL games, Top Rank boxing, international soccer, college sports events, Grand Slam tennis, rugby and cricket, and the full library of ESPN’s “30 for 30” films.

UFC produces more than 40 live events annually across the globe and has TV deals serving over 160 countries and territories,  with programming available to 1.1 billion television households worldwide. UFC Fight Pass digital subscription service, aimed at hardcore fans, provides content above and beyond what’s available via ESPN and ESPN+, including exclusive live events, original content, and thousands of fights available on-demand.

Pictured above: Tyron Woodley (l.) and Kamaru Usman in their welterweight title fight at UFC 235 in Las Vegas.

Popular on Variety

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

More TV

  • "The Bow Tie Asymmetry" - Pictured:

    Pilot Season 2019: Multi-Camera Comedies Remain in High Demand

    For the second pilot season in a row, multi-camera comedies have proven to be a hot commodity. The Big 4 have collectively ordered 28 comedy pilots this year, including two animated straight-to-series orders at Fox. Of those 28, 12 are single-cams and 13 are multi-cams (including one multi-cam hybrid at ABC and two at CBS). [...]

  • Contract Placeholder Business WGA ATA Agent

    Hollywood Agents Warn of Losses to Writers Without Packaging Fees

    The bitter war of words between Hollywood agents and writers continues. Agents are warning that the Writers Guild of America’s proposed elimination of television packaging fees will hurt writers to the tune of $49 million annually in commissions. Sources close to the Association of Talent Agents said Monday that the L.E.K. consulting firm has estimated   [...]

  • UFC 235 Mixed Martial Arts, Las

    All UFC Pay-Per-View Events Moving to ESPN+ Exclusively in U.S. Through 2025

    The UFC — in a major jump to digital away from traditional pay TV — inked an expanded pact with ESPN under which all of the mixed martial arts promoter’s pay-per-view events will be available exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. for the next seven years. Under the agreement, the ESPN+ subscription streaming service will [...]

  • Pretty Little Liars the Perfectionists Review

    TV Review: 'Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists' on Freeform

    Nearly every scene in “Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists” tells one specific story: This is a series that very much wants to be “Pretty Little Liars: All Grown Up.” It’s an interesting choice for a spinoff, considering the fact that the final season and a half of “Pretty Little Liars” featured a five-year time jump [...]

  • iPhone 7 Tim Cook

    Apple’s Video Streaming Plans: Key Open Questions

    Apple is expected to give a glimpse of its upcoming video streaming service at an event on its Cupertino, California-based campus on March 25. Reports over the past year have trickled out hinting at what an Apple streaming service could look like, but the company itself has been tight-lipped on divulging details. The streaming product [...]

  • HBO logo

    Amid Exits at HBO, Global Distribution Head Bernadette Aulestia Resigns

    HBO’s head of global distribution Bernadette Aulestia is resigning after 22 years, the premium cabler has confirmed to Variety, though she will remain at the company long enough to help her team through the transition to new leadership under WarnerMedia’s newly appointed chief revenue officer Gerhard Zeiler. Aulestia’s exit follows several others as parent entity [...]

  • Miranda Richardson

    'Game of Thrones' Prequel Pilot Adds Miranda Richardson to Cast

    HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel pilot has cast Miranda Richardson as a series regular in the hotly anticipated yet-untitled series. Richardson, a BAFTA- and Golden Globes-winning actor, joins Naomi Watts, Josh Whitehouse, Naomi Ackle, Denise Gough and others on the series created by Jane Goldman and “Game of Thrones” author George R.R. Martin. Goldman will [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad