×

Twitter Is Going to Let Users Follow Topics

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Shutterstock / InFootage

Twitter is exploring ways for its users to follow interests on its platform, executives announced Tuesday. To achieve this, the company will curate tweets around a number of popular topics that users can then follow. The goal of the new feature was to make it as easy to follow an interest as it is to follow a person on Twitter, said Sriram Krishnan from the Twitter product group.

Once a user follows a curated topic, they will get to see relevant tweets and live events right in their timeline. Users will also be able to hide events and mute topics to avoid spoilers around TV shows or sports events. The topics a user follows will be public, and it will be easy to subscribe or unsubscribe to a topic.

Topics are being curated with the help of machine learning. “Twitter is about what is happening right now,” said Rob Bishop from the company’s product group. Human curation would be too slow to curate such topics, he argued.

Twitter will be kicking off the new feature with curated sports topics like Formula 1 and the MMA. The company is first testing topics on Android, Bishop said.

The company showed off the test at a press event at its office in San Francisco Tuesday, where executives outlined key areas of work for the coming months. In addition to interests and topics, Twitter also wants to work on improving its product for international markets, as well as issues around abuse.

“It is imperative that we increase the health of the public conversation,” said Twitter product lead Kayvon Beykpour.

Popular on Variety

More Digital

  • Twitter to Introduce Topics to Follow

    Twitter Is Going to Let Users Follow Topics

    Twitter is exploring ways for its users to follow interests on its platform, executives announced Tuesday. To achieve this, the company will curate tweets around a number of popular topics that users can then follow. The goal of the new feature was to make it as easy to follow an interest as it is to [...]

  • Apple - iPhone-XR-launch-Covent-Garden-London

    U.S. Delays Tariffs on Smart Phones, Game Consoles, Set-top Boxes

    Device makers like Apple, Sony and Roku  got some significant reprieve from the Trump administration Tuesday: The U.S. Trade Representative announced that it would delay tariffs on a wide range of consumer electronics products imported from China until December 15. Certain other products will be permanently exempt from the new round of tariffs due to [...]

  • Editorial use onlyMandatory Credit: Photo by

    Oculus Co-Founder Nate Mitchell Is Leaving Facebook

    Oculus co-founder Nate Mitchell is leaving Facebook 7 years after launching the first Oculus Rift headset with a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign. Mitchell announced the move on Reddit Tuesday, calling it “bittersweet news.” Mitchell said that he would take some time off to spend with his family. And while he committed to still being involved in [...]

  • Snap - Spectacles 3

    Snap Intros $380 Two-Camera Spectacles -- A Fashion Accessory for Snapchat AR Content

    Snap is doubling down on trying to make its Snapchat-enabled Spectacles camera sunglasses a high-end social-media status symbol. On Tuesday, the company announced Spectacles 3, the third generation of its wearable cameras designed for snapping video and photos in 3D format and seamlessly upload them to Snapchat. The latest models include two HD cameras to [...]

  • nomadic seoul

    Nomadic Expands Abroad, Opens VR Center in Seoul

    Location-based virtual reality (VR) startup Nomadic is getting ready for an international expansion: The company will open its first VR center outside of the States in South Korea later this month. The new location, housed in the CGV Gangbyeon multiplex in Seoul, is being opened in partnership with theater chain CGV and technology provider CJ [...]

  • Muzooka

    Muzooka to Provide Artist Assets for iHeartRadio Music Charts

    Muzooka will provide artist assets including photos, videos, bios for the iHeartRadio Music Charts, powered by Mediabase, iHeartMedia announced today. Muzooka.com will allow artists and their representatives to update asset in real time and across multiple platforms. The platform also automates live setlist reporting to performing rights organizations, facilitating proper payments to songwriters when their [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad