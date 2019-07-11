Twitter Suffers Widespread Outage on Mobile Apps, Web

Twitter users worldwide were unable to access the social-networking site Thursday, with an apparent outage that affected both mobile and web platforms.
On the web, users saw an error message that said, “Something is technically wrong. Thanks for noticing—we’re going to fix it up and have things back to normal soon.” An error message in the Twitter app said, “Tweets aren’t loading right now.”
According to website DownDetector.com, Twitter began experiencing issues around 2:46 p.m. ET on Thursday. The highest user-reported incidents were from Western Europe and the U.S.
More to come
