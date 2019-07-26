Twitter Adds 5 Million Daily Users to Flock in Q2, Posts Solid Financial Growth

’s changes to make the social net easier to use — and its efforts to clean up the platform by curbing spam and harassment — appear to working as CEO Jack Dorsey expected: again grew daily users and boosted the top and bottom lines.

In the second quarter of 2019, Twitter’s average monetizable daily active user base was 139 million, up 5 million sequentially and up 14% compared with 122 million in the same period a year ago. In the U.S., the average mDAU was 29 million, compared with 26 million in the same period of the previous year and compared to 28 million in the previous quarter.

It was Twitter eighth profitable quarter in a row. Shares of Twitter were up more than 5% in premarket trading Friday.

The company reported revenue of $841 million, an increase of 18% year-over-year. Net income was $1.1 billion, which included a significant one-time income-tax benefit. Adjusted net income was $37 million (or 5 cents per share). Twitter beat Wall Street expectations for revenue but came in under the EPS of 19 cents.

“Health remains our top priority and we are proud of the work we did in Q2. Our focus was on ensuring that our rules, and how we enforce them, are easy to understand,” Dorsey said in a statement. He added that the company saw an 18% drop in reports of spammy or suspicious behavior across all tweet detail pages in the quarter.

Costs and expenses totaled $766 million, an increase of 21% year-over-year, resulting in operating income of $76 million and 9% operating margin.

Video remains a key strategic push for Twitter: In Q2, the company announced several new live and on-demand video content partnerships. In addition to expanded renewals with partners such as Viacom, Live Nation, the NFL, ESPN, Bleacher Report, MLS, and Activision Blizzard, Twitter announced new partnerships with news media partners including the Wall Street Journal and Time, along with a new partnership with Univision designed to bring even more premium content across sports, news, and entertainment to the U.S. Hispanic community.