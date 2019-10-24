×

Twitter Stock Craters on Q3 Financial Miss, Grows Daily User Base by 6 Million

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey
CREDIT: Amal KS/Hindustan Times/REX/Shutterstock

Twitter posted third-quarter 2019 results that fell below targets, blaming snafus in its advertising products for part of the sales shortfall, sending the social network company’s stock plunging 20% in pre-market trading.

Revenue totaled $824 million, up 9%, under the $874 million Wall Street analysts anticipated on average. Twitter said sales were hurt by advertising “product issues,” which the company said reduced year-over-year growth by 3 or more points, along with greater-than-expected seasonality. It reported net income of $37 million, working out to an adjusted 17 cents per share, missing analyst expectations of EPS of 20 cents.

The company did manage to net a gain of 6 million “average monetizable daily active users,” it metric for tracking Twitter users. Monetizable DAUs were 145 million in Q3, up from 139 million the prior quarter and up 17% versus the year-earlier period. Average U.S. mDAUs were 30 million, compared with 26 million in the same period of the previous year and up just 1 million from the previous quarter.

“We’re continuing to improve relevance while testing ways to make it easier for people to find what they are looking for on Twitter,” said Jack Dorsey, Twitter’s CEO, in prepared remarks. “We also continue to make progress on health, improving our ability to proactively identify and remove abusive content, with more than 50% of the tweets removed for abusive content in Q3 taken down without a bystander or first person report.”

CFO Ned Segal said in prepared remarks that “Despite its challenges, this quarter validates our strategy of investing to drive long-term growth.” He acknowledged that Twitter needs to prioritize is ad products along with its investment in the health and safety of the platform.

Twitter credited the DAU growth with ongoing product improvements. At the beginning of Q3, Twitter began rolling out design changes to web interface which are designed to more prominently feature trends, events and accounts based on a user’s existing interests, along with streamlined navigation and sign-up process.

For Q4, Twitter’s guidance topped analyst expectations. The company is guiding total revenue to be between $940 million and $1.01 billion and operating income to be between $130 million and $170 million.

According to Twitter, in providing the Q4 guidance, it factored in a “rebound in our advertising business in September” and strong bookings along with the upcoming events and product and service launches expected in Q4. It also said it expected “lingering headwinds” from the advertising-product problems that hurt its Q3 results.

More Digital

  • Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey

    Twitter Stock Craters on Q3 Financial Miss, Grows Daily User Base by 6 Million

    Twitter posted third-quarter 2019 results that fell below targets, blaming snafus in its advertising products for part of the sales shortfall, sending the social network company’s stock plunging more than 18%. Revenue totaled $824 million, up 9%, under the $874 million Wall Street analysts anticipated on average. Twitter said sales were hurt by advertising “product [...]

  • Comcast Corporation will host a conference

    Comcast Delivers Revenue and Earnings Gains Despite Softness at NBCUniversal

    Comcast matched Wall Street’s expectations for its third quarter revenue and earnings per share despite tough year-over-year comparisons for NBCUniversal. Comcast delivered $26.8 billion in revenue, up 21.2% from the year-ago quarter, and adjusted earnings per share of 79 cents, up 16.2% from Q3 2018. Net income climbed 11.5% to $3.2 billion. But it was [...]

  • Queen YouTube Mash-up

    Queen, YouTube Release Three Collaborative Fan Videos

    YouTube has teamed up with the remaining Queen members to produce new music videos for 3 of the band’s classic hits compiled entirely out of fan submissions. The collaborative videos for “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “A Kind of Magic” and “Don’t Stop Me Now” were published on Queen’s official YouTube channel Thursday. “It’s one of the most [...]

  • Copies of British newspaper The Guardian

    China Bars Access to Nearly a Quarter of Foreign News Websites

    China blocks local access to almost a quarter of the foreign news outlets accredited to report from the country with its “Great Firewall” of strict online censorship, according to a new analysis. The more than 850 million internet users in the Middle Kingdom are barred from viewing the publicly available websites of 23% of 215 [...]

  • Stephen Fry, David Oyewelo and Nicole

    Stephen Fry, David Oyewelo and Nicole Scherzinger Among Celebs Campaigning for 'Movember' in Charity Video

    Hollywood stars are partnering with men’s health charity, Movember, to support the moustache and raise awareness about the org’s fundraising campaign. Comedians Stephen Fry, Stephen Merchant, actor David Oyewelo and survival expert Bear Grylls join former Pussycat Dolls star Nicole Scherzinger in a new public service announcement explaining why the ‘stache is so important. Watch [...]

  • YouTube Originals A Heist With Markiplier

    YouTube's First Interactive Special Stars Markiplier and Has 31 Possible Endings

    YouTube is diving into interactive entertainment with a new special featuring popular gaming creator Markiplier as a black-clad super-criminal who tries to steal a priceless artifact from the world’s most secure museum. Along the lines of Netflix’s “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch,” viewers will control the outcome of the interactive movie, “A Heist With Markiplier.” The first-person [...]

  • Euphoria HBO

    'It's an Explosion': Inside the Rising Costs of Making a Scripted TV Series

    When Apple TV plus launches on Nov. 1, it will do so with what’s arguably the most expensive new-series lineup in TV history. Among the streamer’s initial offerings are the drama “The Morning Show,” bearing a price tag believed to be more than $15 million an episode, and the dystopian sci-fi series “See,” which is [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad