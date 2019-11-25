×
Twitter Content Chief Kay Madati Is Exiting

Todd Spangler

Kay Madati, Twitter’s global head of content partnerships, is departing the social network after two years.

Madati announced in a series of tweets Sunday that his last day at Twitter will be Dec. 13. “I have made the difficult and personal decision to move on from this extraordinary and wonderful company,” he wrote.

Madati said he didn’t have any plans right now for what he’ll be doing next.

“It has been a fast and furious sprint over my tenure here, and for me, in both my life, and at the pinnacle of success that we have collectively achieved as a business, now seems a good time pass the baton, and allow this team to drive the business forward without me,” Madati wrote in the thread.

Madati has overseen the company’s worldwide efforts to engage with media and content publishers across TV, film, Music, sports, news, lifestyle, and influencers.

Matt Derella, Twitter’s global VP, customers, will step assume the role of head of global content partnerships on an interim basis. Madati has reported to Derella, who will lead the effort to find a new exec to head the content team. Derella leads Twitter’s customer-facing operations, overseeing the company’s ad revenue organizations including global advertising sales, global content partnerships, live content and revenue operations, and customer experience.

Derella, in his own tweets about Madati’s departure, thanked Madati for his work and wrote, “You have been a true partner to me, and the Customers team, and our content partners around the world.”

Madati, prior to joining Twitter in September 2017, was BET Networks’ chief digital officer and before that was head of entertainment and media on Facebook’s global marketing solutions team.

Prior to Facebook in 2011, Madati was VP of audience experience at CNN Worldwide, where he helped to integrate social media into CNN’s daily programming across multiple platforms. Madati also has held marketing and operations roles at Octagon Worldwide and BMW of North America.

