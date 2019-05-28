Twitter Seeking to Hire ‘Tweeter in Chief’ to Run Its Main Account

is looking for a “master in the art of ” to be its “Tweeter in Chief” — someone who will be in charge of how the social network portrays itself on its own platform.

“You’ll set the tone of who we are and how we act, and tell our unique story every single day. No big deal,” according to a job listing posted earlier this month, which was reported previously by CNBC.

In addition to composing the tweets for @Twitter, which currently has more than 56 million followers, the Tweeter in Chief is responsible for setting the editorial direction and leading the company’s team of community managers.

As far as requirements, the company says the Tweeter in Chief must be “extremely plugged into Twitter culture, stan culture, and culture in general” and have a proven track record of leading the “voice/social copywriting for influential brands, with a particular emphasis on Twitter.” The ideal candidate also will “love Twitter” and is “passionate about our purpose and story.”

The company is pretty flexible about where the Tweeter in Chief may be located, listing the location as “San Francisco, New York or any office in the U.S.”

“Twitter isn’t like other brands. We’re not Netflix or Burger King or Wendy’s, who are all amazing brand voices on our platform,” the company says in one version of the job listing. “We have our own distinct story to tell, but we’re also host to the most amazing conversations in the world. And if we want Twitter to be where the world comes to talk, it’s crucial that we set the best example.”