Twitter Hit by Outages Around the World

Twitter
Twitter and Tweetdeck are suffering outages affecting users in various parts of the world.

Twitter’s official support account tweeted that it had been experiencing problems at about 6 a.m. Wednesday, U.K. time (10 p.m. Tuesday in Los Angeles). “You might have had trouble Tweeting, getting notifications, or viewing DMs,” it said. “We’re currently working on a fix, and should be back to normal soon.”

The outage has reportedly hit users of Twitter and the Twitter management dashboard TweetDeck in parts of Europe, the U.S. and Asia. An outage map from the downdetector.com website shows the U.K. and Western and Southern Europe particularly badly affected, as well as the West Coast of the U.S. and Japan.

    Twitter's official support account tweeted that it had been experiencing problems at about 6 a.m. Wednesday, U.K. time (10 p.m. Tuesday in Los Angeles). "You might have had trouble Tweeting, getting notifications, or viewing DMs," it said. "We're currently working on

