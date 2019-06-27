×

Twitter Will Start Flagging Tweets From Political Figures That Violate Its Rules

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Twitter
CREDIT: ThomasDeco / Shutterstock

Twitter has received criticism for not taking action against certain high-profile users — including, most notably, President Trump — who have posted tweets violating its rules. The social-media company has argued that such posts are in the “public interest” in defending its decision to not remove such violative posts, which would be banned for any other Twitter user.

Now, Twitter said, it is going to display a new notice in front of tweets it keeps on the service under the “public interest” standard that will require users to click through to view the post. Twitter also will not show such tweets in certain areas, including in the Timeline when switched to Top Tweets, in the Notifications tab or Explore section.

In a blog post about the new rule, Twitter said “there are certain cases where it may be in the public’s interest to have access to certain Tweets, even if they would otherwise be in violation of our rules.” The company said that on the “rare occasions” when that happens, going forward it will place a screen you have to click or tap through in order to see the tweet with a notice like this: “The Twitter Rules about abusive behavior apply to this Tweet. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain available.”

Related

Twitter didn’t mention Trump by name, but the company has repeatedly defended its decision to not suspend the president’s account. Critics have pointed out that Trump — who uses Twitter as a primary means to make announcements and weigh in on current events — has violated its policies against violent speech and bullying in several instances.

In January 2018, for example, Trump tweeted, “North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the ‘Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.’ Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!” Twitter received numerous complaints that this violated the company’s policy banning violent speech.

Twitter said it won’t apply the notice retroactively. The new policy applies only to users who are government officials (or represent them), are running for public office, or are being considered for a government position. Users also must have more than 100,000 followers and be verified.

The goal, according to Twitter, is to “strike the right balance between enabling free expression, fostering accountability, and reducing the potential harm caused by these Tweets.”

Popular on Variety

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

More Digital

  • Twitter

    Twitter Will Start Flagging Tweets From Political Figures That Violate Its Rules

    Twitter has received criticism for not taking action against high-profile users — including, most notably, President Trump — who have posted tweets violating its rules. The social-media company has argued that such posts are in the “public interest” in defending its decision to not remove such violative posts, which would be banned for any other [...]

  • Songtrust

    Songtrust Royalty Collections Up 70% in a Year

    Global music royalty collection service Songtrust, whose mission is to remove the complexity of the publishing landscape by offering detailed  artists and rights holders access to data, reports significant year-over-year growth. With more than 2 million songs under its management, Songtrust registers an average of over 5,000 new songs every week from 26,000 publishers  across [...]

  • Taylor Swift The Ally Coalition's 5th

    Amazon Prime Day Concert: Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Sza, Becky G to Perform in Live Kick-Off Event

    Taylor Swift is headlining Amazon’s first-ever Prime Day live-streaming concert, an event to promote the e-commerce giant’s annual shopping-deals extravaganza. The two-hour July 10 special will also feature live performances by Dua Lipa, SZA, and Becky G. The “Prime Day Concert” will be hosted by comedian-actress Jane Lynch (Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Glee”). The [...]

  • Fubo Sports Network

    FuboTV Launches Free, Ad-Supported Streaming Sports Network

    FuboTV, one of the players duking it out in the competitive internet pay-TV arena, is dropping into the free streaming-video market with a network it wants to distribute as widely as possible — off its own platform. On Thursday, the company is soft-launching the Fubo Sports Network: a live, free-to-consumer TV network for U.S. sports [...]

  • BTS World

    BTS World Mobile Game From K-Pop Group Rockets to No. 1 Spot on App Charts Worldwide

    BTS, the biggest K-pop group in the world, now has the biggest app in the world. “BTS World,” a mobile simulation game that lets fans virtually become the South Korean pop stars’ manager, quickly rose to the top of Apple’s App Store charts in multiple countries just hours after its release on Wednesday, June 26. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad