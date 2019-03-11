Donna Lamar Rejoins Twitter as Creative Director After One-Year Stint at Vice Media

tapped Donna Lamar, a marketing creative director and production pro who most recently spent a year at Vice Media as group creative director, as the social network’s new executive creative director.

It’s a return to for Lamar, who was creative director of Twitter’s #Studio from October 2016 to February 2018. During her previous tenure, she’s credited with crafting the voice of Twitter and building brand awareness as well as creating the structure for cross-functional brand and product teams in house. Lamar’s past gigs have included work for Apple’s Beats by Dre and management positions with TBWA\Chiat\Day and Wieden + Kennedy.

Lamar starts in her new role at Twitter on April 22 and will be based in San Francisco, reporting to VP of global marketing Brad Ramsey. Lamar replaces former Twitter creative director Jayanta Jenkins, who recently exited to join HP as global executive creative director. (Lamar and Jenkins previously worked together at TBWA\Chiat\Day.)

“The amazing people and conversations on Twitter present an opportunity for great storytelling, and Donna is just the person to help to us,” Ramsey said in announcing her appointment. “She is an incredible talent and we look forward to seeing how she will help shape our brand.”

Related Rebel Wilson on 'Isn't It Romantic' Controversy: 'It Was Purely to Lift My Fellow Plus-Size Women Up' Twitter Plans to Test Moderated Conversations

In the role, Lamar will oversee the visual and textual expression of Twitter’s brand in three key areas: product launches; major brand initiatives and campaigns; and core web properties. She’s tasked with leading and developing creative design solutions for assigned brand projects in partnership with the Twitter’s global consumer and business marketing teams.

“Everything happens on Twitter,” Lamar said in a statement. “It’s the place the world’s conversations and stories unfold in real time. So, I’m thrilled to return and bring the magic of Twitter to life, both on and off the platform.”

Lamar’s career has spanned creative direction, development, producing and directing. At Vice Media, she has worked across multiple brands and formats, including creative oversight of branded content with clients including MAC Cosmetics, Reebok and Marriott. The Reebok-sponsored “25 Strong” on Vice’s Broadly profiled 25 women working across multiple disciplines to effect change.

Before her previous run at Twitter, Lamar worked as an independent creative director with companies including Apple’s Beats by Dre and produced the 2016 Lincoln MKX campaign featuring Matthew McConaughey. Earlier, she was director of creative and development at Amusement Park Entertainment; creative director on the Gatorade account at TBWA\Chiat\Day; and head of production at Wieden + Kennedy/Amsterdam.