×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Twitter Will Start Deleting Inactive Accounts That Haven’t Been Used in Six Months

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Twitter
CREDIT: ThomasDeco / Shutterstock

Heads up if you haven’t been on Twitter lately: The social network is gearing up to purge old, inactive accounts starting next month.

The company said that as of Dec. 11, it will begin notifying users who haven’t logged in within the past six months that their accounts may be terminated. On Wednesday, Twitter clarified that move to clean up inactive accounts — for now — applies only to users in the European Union, in part to comply with the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

“Beyond complying with GDPR, we may broaden the enforcement of our inactivity policy in the future to comply with other regulations around the world and to ensure the integrity of the service,” Twitter’s support team tweeted. “We will communicate with all of you if we do.”

Twitter said the move was part of its ongoing efforts to improve the quality of the experience on the service, although it’s also designed to free up handles that aren’t being used. For the third quarter of 2019, the company reported 145 million “monetizable” daily active users, and it has in the past it has said it deletes millions of bot, spam and other suspicious accounts each month.

“As part of our commitment to serve the public conversation, we’re working to clean up inactive accounts to present more accurate, credible information people can trust across Twitter,” a company rep said in a statement. “Part of this effort is encouraging people to actively log in and use Twitter when they register an account, as stated in our Inactive Accounts Policy.”

Popular on Variety

Twitter’s terms of service already warns users that their accounts “may be permanently removed due to prolonged inactivity” and that to keep them active they should “be sure to log in and Tweet at least every 6 months.” Now the company is looking to more actively enforce the inactive-accounts policy, a pruning process that Twitter said will happen over the next several months.

There’s the risk that Twitter’s move to remove defunct accounts could wipe out those of people who have died. Twitter’s support team said Wednesday that it will not remove any inactive accounts until it “creates a new way for people to memorialize accounts.”

“We’ve heard you on the impact that this would have on the accounts of the deceased,” the company said. “This was a miss on our part.”

More Digital

  • Twitter

    Twitter Will Start Deleting Inactive Accounts That Haven't Been Used in Six Months

    Heads up if you haven’t been on Twitter lately: The social network is gearing up to purge old, inactive accounts starting next month. The company said that as of Dec. 11, it will begin notifying users who haven’t logged in within the past six months that their accounts may be terminated. On Wednesday, Twitter clarified [...]

  • Netflix - Mystery-Science-Theater-3000-The-Gauntlet

    Netflix Cancels 'Mystery Science Theater 3000' Revival

    The snarky bots of “Mystery Science Theater 3000” and their human companion, Jonah Ray, will not be returning for another season on Netflix, Variety has confirmed. Jonah Ray, host of the new “MST3K,” tweeted Tuesday that Netflix had canceled the show, a long-running cult favorite. Netflix confirmed that the series will not return for another [...]

  • Lizzo performs on stage at The

    Warner Music’s Streaming Revenue up 23% for 2019

    In earnings results posted Wednesday morning, Warner Music Group announced that its recorded-music division saw an annual streaming growth of 22.8% for the financial year ending September 30, 2019. The company saw streaming revenues for the year of $2.13 billion, up from $1.73 billion the previous year. For the fiscal fourth quarter, streaming revenues were [...]

  • Andy Samberg

    Andy Samberg to Host Teeny-Tiny Food Competition Show for Quibi

    Andy Samberg is set to host and executive produce Quibi’s tiny food competition series “Biggest Little Cook-Off.” In the show, the comedian-actor-singer-writer will oversee a showdown between two top chefs who must battle to create the most delicious single bite of food — like spaghetti and meatballs on a plate the size of a dime [...]

  • AwesomenessTV Launching on Viacom's Pluto TV

    AwesomenessTV Launching on Pluto TV in the U.K. as AVOD Service Expands (EXCLUSIVE)

    A round-the-clock AwesomenessTV channel will launch on Pluto TV’s U.K. service as the AVOD ramps up internationally. Having been bought by Viacom, Pluto TV has been adding content from its parent group to its lineup. It will roll out AwesomenessTV, also acquired by Viacom, on Dec. 6, said Olivier Jollet, the platform’s managing director for [...]

  • Mubi Go logo

    Mubi Go, PVR Get ‘Knives Out’ With India Partnership (EXCLUSIVE) 

    Specialist streamer Mubi has expanded its India offering by partnering with the country’s leading cinema chain, PVR Cinemas, to launch the cinema-going initiative Mubi Go. Subscribers will receive one complimentary ticket every week to watch a Mubi-selected film at any PVR cinema, via the Mubi Go app that will be available from Friday on the [...]

  • Diane Nelson

    Quibi Loses Another Top Exec: Diane Nelson Exits as Head of Content Operations

    Diane Nelson, the former president of DC Entertainment who joined Jeffrey Katzenberg’s Quibi as head of content operations, is leaving the mobile subscription-video startup after 10 months. Nelson is the latest high-profile Quibi exec to leave the company recently — with her departure coming less than six months before the company is scheduled to launch [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad