Twitter Will Start Deleting Inactive Accounts That Haven’t Been Used in Six Months

Heads up if you haven’t been on lately: The social network is gearing up to purge old, inactive accounts starting next month.

The company said that as of Dec. 11, it will begin notifying users who haven’t logged in within the past six months that their accounts may be terminated. On Wednesday, clarified that move to clean up inactive accounts — for now — applies only to users in the European Union, in part to comply with the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

“Beyond complying with GDPR, we may broaden the enforcement of our inactivity policy in the future to comply with other regulations around the world and to ensure the integrity of the service,” Twitter’s support team tweeted. “We will communicate with all of you if we do.”

Twitter said the move was part of its ongoing efforts to improve the quality of the experience on the service, although it’s also designed to free up handles that aren’t being used. For the third quarter of 2019, the company reported 145 million “monetizable” daily active users, and it has in the past it has said it deletes millions of bot, spam and other suspicious accounts each month.

“As part of our commitment to serve the public conversation, we’re working to clean up inactive accounts to present more accurate, credible information people can trust across Twitter,” a company rep said in a statement. “Part of this effort is encouraging people to actively log in and use Twitter when they register an account, as stated in our Inactive Accounts Policy.”

Popular on Variety

Twitter’s terms of service already warns users that their accounts “may be permanently removed due to prolonged inactivity” and that to keep them active they should “be sure to log in and Tweet at least every 6 months.” Now the company is looking to more actively enforce the inactive-accounts policy, a pruning process that Twitter said will happen over the next several months.

There’s the risk that Twitter’s move to remove defunct accounts could wipe out those of people who have died. Twitter’s support team said Wednesday that it will not remove any inactive accounts until it “creates a new way for people to memorialize accounts.”