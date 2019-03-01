×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Twitter Plans to Test Moderated Conversations

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
Twitter
CREDIT: ThomasDeco / Shutterstock

Twitter is getting ready to test a new feature that will allow users to moderate the replies to their tweets, the company confirmed Thursday afternoon. The new feature would allow users to selectively hide replies to their tweets, but allow others to access these hidden replies.

“We already see people trying keep their conversations healthy by using block, mute, and report, but these tools don’t always address the issue,” said senior Twitter product manager Michelle Yasmeen Haq. “Block and mute only change the experience of the blocker, and report only works for the content that violates our policies.”

The feature was first unearthed by Jane Manchun Wong, who frequently finds unannounced features in apps from companies like Twitter and Facebook. Wong accompanied her latest find with a screenshot:

Haq said Thursday afternoon that Twitter was looking to keep conversations healthy while also allowing users to find critical comments that someone may want to hide: “We think the transparency of the hidden replies would allow the community to notice and call out situations where people use the feature to hide content they disagree with.”

Twitter plans to test the new feature “in the coming months,” according to Haq. Twitter product lead Kayvon Beykpour added in a tweet that the company was exploring multiple approaches to the problem, calling the soon-to-be tested feature “one of the solutions” the company was developing.

Popular on Variety

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuarón Filmed that 'Roma' Beach Scene in One Shot

More Digital

  • Twitter

    Twitter Plans to Test Moderated Conversations

    Twitter is getting ready to test a new feature that will allow users to moderate the replies to their tweets, the company confirmed Thursday afternoon. The new feature would allow users to selectively hide replies to their tweets, but allow others to access these hidden replies. “We already see people trying keep their conversations healthy [...]

  • Liz Gateley

    Spotify Hires Ex-Lifetime Exec Liz Gateley to Head Podcast Creative Development

    Spotify has tapped longtime TV exec Liz Gateley, most recently head of programming at Lifetime, as head of creative development focused on original podcast content. Gateley will oversee Spotify’s original content development teams in New York and Los Angeles and the company’s expansion into podcasting including in comedy, sports, YA fiction and scripted, news/documentaries and [...]

  • YouTube logo

    YouTube Will Disable Comments on Nearly All Videos With Kids

    YouTube said it will disable the ability for viewers to leave comments on most videos featuring minors, as it tries to contain the damage from a scandal involving child predators leaving coded sexual comments on the site. YouTube said in a blog post Thursday that over the past week it had already shut off comments [...]

  • tubi tv roku

    Free Streaming Service Tubi Inks Deal With NBCUniversal for 400 Movies, TV Show Episodes

    Ad-supported streaming service Tubi has struck a deal with NBCUniversal to add close to 400 movies and TV show episodes to its service. Some of the titles coming to Tubi’s service due to the agreement include “Xena: Warrior Princess,” “Hercules: The Legendary Journeys,” “The A-Team,” “Punky Brewster,” “The Incredible Hulk,” and “Quantum Leap.” Tubi will [...]

  • History El Chapo Show

    Facebook Picks Up El Chapo Docu-Series From Rolling Stone, Jigsaw

    Facebook has funded a documentary series on the rise — and hard fall — of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán Loera, the notorious Mexican drug kingpin who now faces life in prison. The five-episode “USA v. Chapo: The Drug War Goes on Trial” comes from Rolling Stone and Jigsaw Productions. The docu-series promises an in-depth, first-hand [...]

  • Reddit

    Reddit Is Testing Tipping With a Single Lucky User

    Reddit is experimenting with a new tipping feature that could give its users a chance to earn some real cash: The self-proclaimed front page of the internet is currently testing tipping on a single Subreddit, with tips benefitting just one lucky user. “Anyone in r/shittymorph can now tip u/shittymorph for the content he posts to [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad